Qualcomm cuts over 1,000 jobs in India as chipmaker restructures operations; severance details emerge

Qualcomm has begun cutting jobs in India, putting its large engineering workforce under scrutiny as the US-based chipmaker restructures its global operations, as per a Moneycontrol report. The first reported round of exits began at its Bengaluru facility on November 9, affecting senior engineers and other employees. The exercise is expected to extend to other key centres, including Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai.

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The scale of the India cuts, however, remains uncertain. Initial estimates have put the number of potentially affected employees at around 1,000, but other reports suggest the actual figure could be considerably lower. Qualcomm has not publicly disclosed how many positions it plans to eliminate in the country. The uncertainty is significant because India is one of the company’s major engineering and research hubs outside the US, with an estimated 20,000 employees.