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Qualcomm cuts over 1,000 jobs in India as chipmaker restructures operations; severance details emerge

Qualcomm cuts over 1,000 jobs in India as chipmaker restructures operations; severance details emerge

The job cuts come as the chipmaker faces pressure in its smartphone business and looks to expand into automotive, artificial intelligence and other technology segments.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Qualcomm cuts over 1,000 jobs in India as chipmaker restructures operations; severance details emergeQualcomm begins workforce cuts in India, with around 1,000 jobs potentially at risk.

Qualcomm has begun cutting jobs in India, putting its large engineering workforce under scrutiny as the US-based chipmaker restructures its global operations, as per a Moneycontrol report. The first reported round of exits began at its Bengaluru facility on November 9, affecting senior engineers and other employees. The exercise is expected to extend to other key centres, including Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai.

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The scale of the India cuts, however, remains uncertain. Initial estimates have put the number of potentially affected employees at around 1,000, but other reports suggest the actual figure could be considerably lower. Qualcomm has not publicly disclosed how many positions it plans to eliminate in the country. The uncertainty is significant because India is one of the company’s major engineering and research hubs outside the US, with an estimated 20,000 employees.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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