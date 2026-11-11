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Higher EPS pension: Can EPFO deny benefits over PF trust rules? Pensioners seek Centre's intervention

Higher EPS pension: Can EPFO deny benefits over PF trust rules? Pensioners seek Centre's intervention

Pensioners have urged the Labour Ministry to withdraw EPFO's January 2025 circular, alleging that internal provident fund trust rules are being used to reject higher EPS pension applications. The demand comes amid concerns over unequal treatment of retirees from exempted and unexempted establishments.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Higher EPS pension: Can EPFO deny benefits over PF trust rules? Pensioners seek Centre's interventionAccording to NCPA, the circular requires EPFO officials to consider historical rules governing exempted provident fund trusts while examining higher pension applications.

The National Confederation of Pensioners’ Associations (NCPA) has sought immediate intervention from Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over the rejection and prolonged processing of higher Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) applications involving employees of exempted establishments.

In a letter dated November 7, 2026, the pensioners' body demanded withdrawal of EPFO's January 18, 2025, circular, arguing that internal provident fund trust rules cannot determine eligibility for statutory pension benefits.

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Why is EPFO's 2025 circular being challenged?

According to NCPA, the circular requires EPFO officials to consider historical rules governing exempted provident fund trusts while examining higher pension applications.

Many such trusts reportedly restricted employer contributions to statutory wage ceilings or did not contain provisions permitting contributions on actual salaries.

NCPA alleges that EPFO has been using these restrictions to reject higher pension applications, even where employees otherwise meet the applicable eligibility conditions.

The association argues that provident fund trust regulations and pension entitlements operate under different legal frameworks and should not be treated interchangeably.

MUST READ: Wrong name, DOB or other details in your EPF account? Don’t wait until you need your PF money, here’s how to correct them

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What have courts said about higher EPS pension?

NCPA has cited several judicial decisions supporting equal treatment of employees from exempted and unexempted establishments.

Among them is the Bombay High Court's October 19, 2026, ruling in Amit Gunvantrai Mehta & Ors. Vs. EPFO, which the association says reinforces the distinction between provident fund trust rules and statutory pension rights.

“The EPFO cannot reject higher EPS pension applications on the ground that trust rules either cap employer contributions or omit enabling provisions for joint options,” the NCPA letter stated.

The association has also called for an end to what it describes as “class within a class” discrimination between pensioners covered by different provident fund arrangements.

ALSO READ: EPS-95 higher pension: Bombay High Court rules in favour of private sector employees

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What relief are pensioners seeking?

Apart from withdrawing the circular, NCPA has requested uniform processing of higher pension applications across EPFO regional offices.

It has also demanded waiver of additional interest where delays in processing applications are attributable to EPFO rather than employees.

Under the higher pension framework, eligible members may need to transfer additional contributions calculated on pensionable salary above the statutory wage ceiling, along with applicable interest.

NCPA has further sought faster issuance of demand notices and revised Pension Payment Orders (PPOs), enabling eligible retirees to receive enhanced monthly pensions and arrears.

What does this mean for affected employees?

Employees of exempted establishments whose higher pension applications were rejected because of internal trust restrictions could potentially benefit if the government revises its instructions.

However, any reconsideration would depend on individual eligibility, applicable judicial directions and subsequent EPFO decisions. For now, NCPA's demands remain proposals, with no confirmed withdrawal of the circular or announcement of fresh relief.

DO READ: New EPFO rules! You can now withdraw EPF money up to 10 times, but not for every need

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Published on: Nov 11, 2026 12:13 PM IST
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