Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
RVNL, IRFC, BEML, IRCON, Texmaco shares zoom; what's driving the surge in railway stocks?

RVNL, IRFC, BEML, IRCON, Texmaco shares zoom; what's driving the surge in railway stocks?

RVNL201.70(3.84%)

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), IRCON International Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd were among the notable gainers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 12:13 PM IST
RVNL, IRFC, BEML, IRCON, Texmaco shares zoom; what's driving the surge in railway stocks?Shares of BEML Ltd and Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) also witnessed a sharp uptick.

Railway stocks witnessed strong buying interest in Wednesday's trade, with a majority of pure-play railway counters and select railway-linked stocks recording sharp gains.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), IRCON International Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd were among the notable gainers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Railway-linked stocks such as BEML Ltd and Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) also witnessed a sharp uptick.

Why are railway stocks rising?

Market veteran Arun Kejriwal said the recent buying by foreign investors reflects confidence in the Indian market. He added that investors appear to be favouring large-cap stocks, which offer relatively greater comfort compared with small-cap stocks.

With that being said, Kejriwal noted that the movement in railway stocks is part of the usual pre-Budget sector rotation, amid expectations of higher government spending and investment. With the Budget still about three months away, such rotation could continue, he added.

Kejriwal said investors should understand the business models of individual companies before taking an investment call.

Advertisement

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Railway stocks were in a momentum zone a couple of years ago, but subsequently entered a prolonged period of consolidation. With the stock market witnessing a continued recovery, we are seeing some bottom fishing in these stocks amid expectations of higher allocations in the upcoming Budget."

Bathini also said, "These stocks appear relatively well-positioned after their extended consolidation phase. One can expect stock-specific rallies, with individual stock performance driven by quarterly results likely to sustain these moves. Investors should adopt a stock-specific approach at this point in time."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more