Alice Huang allegedly helped secure $7.5 billion in Nvidia AI GPU imports: Report

Must read: Jensen Huang slips behind Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison as Nvidia shares fall amid controversy

In the dealings, Alice Huang is alleged to have played a key role in facilitating the movement of approximately 240,000 restricted Nvidia chips into China, primarily H100 and H200 systems. Furthermore, she also helped secure AI GPU imports worth an estimated $7.5 billion.

How did Alice Huang secure restricted Nvidia chips?

The report highlighted that Alice Huang allegedly used her personal relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to build credibility and strengthen her business connections. She reportedly posted pictures with Jensen Huang regularly on her WeChat account, a popular Chinese messaging and social media platform and with business clients to establish her credibility.

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She also flaunted a close personal relationship with Jensen Huang, and that he celebrated her birthdays with dinner and gifts. Nvidia’s China sales employee also revealed that Alice was in attendance during the company's annual events organised for local Chinese partners.

Must read: Taiwan's 'Jensanity' shaken by Jensen Huang scandal: Nvidia loses $260 billion, CEO $7.4 billion

Between 2023 and 2025, Megaspeed reportedly imported around $4.6 billion worth of AI chips, and another $2 billion worth was routed through a company called Speedmatrix. Alice Huang allegedly helped move Nvidia chips through the supply chain

Alice Huang's connection with Jensen Huang

The Information reported that Alice Huang’s connection to Jensen Huang dates back to 2010. Before Alice, her husband Kang Wei met Jensen Huang sometime in the 2010s. During that time, Nvidia was only developing graphics processors for PC gaming. Alice's husband was reportedly a private equity investor focused on video game companies.

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However, as speculation around the Chinese spy link grows, the Chinese embassy has denied having any links to Alice Huang. However, the matter is being investigated by the FBI, and Jensen Huang is also being questioned.

