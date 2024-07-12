Birlasoft, Axis Bank, Petronet LNG, IOC, Atul, Ujjivan SFB, Utkarsh, AU SFB, Jubilant Food, Anant Raj shares to turn ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks: Shares of a dozen companies including Axis Bank Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Petronet LNG Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, United Spirits, Atul Ltd and Jubilant FoodWorks, among others, would turn ex-dividend on Friday. Alphalogic Techsys Ltd and Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd will turn ex-date for bonus issue today while Vantage Knowledge Academy and WPIL Ltd will turn ex-date for stock split.

Birlasoft shares will turn ex-dividend today. The IT firm had announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. Friday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Birlasoft shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Birlasoft with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on August 30.

United Spirits had declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. It will pay the dividend on August 30. Mahindra Logistics Ltd had announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on July 23.

In the case of Axis Bank, the private lender announced a final dividend of Re 1. The actual dividend will be paid on August 25. Thermax declared a dividend of Rs 12 and today is the record date for the same. D-Link (India) Ltd announced a special dividend of Rs 5 and final dividend of Rs 8 per share. The stock would turn ez-dividend today and the two dividends would be paid on September 6.

Polychem Ltd (Rs 30 per share dividend), Blue Dart Express (Rs 25 per share), Atul (Rs 20 per share), Nilkamal (Rs 20 per share), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (Rs 14 per share), IOC (Rs 7 per share), Majhindra Lifespace (Rs 2.65 per share), Ujjivan SFB (Rs 1.50 per share), Jubilant FoodWorks (Rs 1.20 per share), Utkatsh SFB (Rs 0.50 per share), are some of the other stocks turning ex-dividend today.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd and WPIL Ltd will see their stocks splitting from face value of Rs 10 into shares with face value of Rs 1 each. Alphalogic Techsys shares will also get ex-bonus today in 14:48 ratio. Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd will see its shares turning ex-date for bonus in 1:3 ratio.