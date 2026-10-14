Birlasoft, eClerx, Persistent Systems: IT stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



Birlasoft | Buy | Target Price: Rs 320-335 | Stop Loss: Rs 285

Birlasoft Ltd has decisively surpassed the past 6-7 months 'down-sloping trendline' breakout at Rs 293 levels with the current session's strong upmove, indicating a short-term trend reversal. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, indicating increased participation. The stock has recently recaptured the 20, 50, and 100-day SMAs and rebounded sharply. The positive divergence on the daily RSI signifies rising strength at lower levels. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal indicates increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 320-335, and its downside support zone is the Rs 290-285 level.

Advertisement



eClerx Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,060-2,120 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,910

With the current close, eClerx Services Ltd has surpassed the past couple of months 'down-sloping trendline' resistance at Rs 1,952 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 2060-2120, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1930-1890 level.



Persistent Systems | Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,150-6,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,815

Persistent Systems Ltd is trending higher on the daily and weekly charts, forming higher tops and bottoms. With the current close, the stock has decisively surpassed multiple resistance zones of Rs 5,700-5,800 on a closing basis, indicating a strong comeback by the bulls. The average rising volumes reconfirm the increased participation in the rally. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 6,150-6,300, and its downside support zone is the Rs 5,850-5,780.