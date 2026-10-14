GIFT Nifty down 68 pts; TCS, Vedanta, AEL, Hyundai, BEL, Tata Elxsi, SBI Funds among stocks in focus

Corporate actions today: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services and Vedanta shall trade ex-date for dividend, while shars of Continental controls shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jabil Inc. to establish a framework for a proposed 50:50 joint venture to manufacture and assemble artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre equipment in India.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence company has secured additional orders worth Rs 533 crore since September 17. The major orders include communication equipment, avionics, cybersecurity solutions, drones, jammers, software solutions, upgrades, spares and services.

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Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA inspected the pharma company's manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, from October 5 to 13. The inspection concluded with five observations.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group's IT solutions player reported 10 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 170.3 crore, while revenue increased 15 per cent YoY to Rs 1,055.7 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up at Rs 207.8 crore, while margins improved to 19.7 per cent for the quarter.

Hyundai Motor India: The carmaker announced a comprehensive investment strategy for India, committing $15.5 billion between 2026 and 2032. The investment underscores India's position as a strategic core market for the Group's future growth, expansion into emerging markets and next-generation automotive innovation.

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SBI Funds Management: The recently listed mutual fund player's board has appointed R S Srinivas Jain as joint Chief Executive Officer and key managerial personnel, effective October 13.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers: The broking services player reported a 50.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 41.9 crore, while revenue rose 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 273.2 crore for the July-September 2026 period. EBITDA came at Rs 99.9 crore, with margins improved to 37 per cent for the quarter.

Bank of Baroda: BR Shetty, founder of the NMC healthcare group and UAE Exchange, is seeking $15 billion in damages from Bank of Baroda and 25 other defendants. He alleges that the public sector lender and some of its officials helped facilitate fraud involving group companies and pursued claims against him based on guarantees that he maintains he never signed.

Hero Motors: The auto ancillary player clocked a 147 per cent YoY surged in the net profit at Rs 9.57 crore, while revenue from operations increased 25 per cent YoY at Rs 319.32 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 93 per cent YoY to Rs 35.9 crore, while margins up by 390 basis points at 11.2 per cent.

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Bharat Coking Coal: The coal miner's board has approved the rationalisation of basic prices for certain grades of raw coking coal supplied to the non-regulated sector. The basic prices of various grades have been increased by 0.1 per cent to 14 per cent over the existing prices.

Polycab India: The NCLAT, New Delhi, has stayed and kept in abeyance the October 7 order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad, regarding the admission of a petition and initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Polycab India in a case filed by Asier Metals under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality player has announced the signing of Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bareilly, as part of its expanding hotel portfolio. The property will be operated under a franchise agreement, further expanding the group's presence in the region.

SS Retail: The retail chain reported a 36.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 23.5 crore, while revenue was up 18.7 per cent YoY to Rs 789 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. EBITDA soared 25.5 per cent YoY to Rs 44.8 crore, while margins improved to 5.7 per cent for the reported period.

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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender's board will meet on October 16 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2026. The Board will also consider raising funds through the preferential issue of equity shares.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company: The oil exploration player's board has appointed Debabrata Das as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 16, following the resignation of Allen Joseph Andrade from the position, effective October 15. Andrade has decided to step down as CFO for personal reasons but will continue to support HOEC in the role of financial advisor to the company.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India): The power transmission player reported a 135.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 79.8 crore, while revenue increased 60.7 per cent YoY to Rs 739.4 crore for the second quarter of FY27. EBITDA was up at Rs 114 crore, while margins came in at 16.1 per cent.