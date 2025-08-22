Block deal today: Apollo Hospitals share in focus as Suneetha Reddy to sell 1.25% stake

Block deal today: Shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd are in focus on Friday morning as promoter Suneeta Reddy Pottipatti is looking to sell 18 lakh shares or 1.25 per cent stake worth Rs 1,394.50 crore ($160 million at exchange rate of Rs 87.26) in the healthcare provider via one or more block deals today, according to the term sheet.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The promoter intends to offload shares at Rs 7,747 apiece, which was at a 2.26 per cent discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 7,926.50. All orders placed in the transactions will be executed by Morgan Stanley. Suneeta Reddy held 48,34,305 shares or 3.36 per cent stake in Apollo Hospital Enterprises at the end of June quarter, with total promoter holding standing at 29.34 per cent.

Apollo is a leading integrated healthcare service provider with group capacity of 10,187 beds across 45 owned hospitals and six managed hospitals in India.

The hospitals business has maintained strong profitability with optimum case mix and payor mix. The company has embarked upon a massive capex plan to add 4,372 beds across India with a spend of over Rs 7,600 crore -- Rs 2,000 crore already incurred, in the next 4 years across India.

Advertisement

Structurally, cost reduction drives, expanding of complex procedures and profitability of new hospitals remain key management focus areas, ICICIdirect said.

"The company also plans to unlock Apollo HealthCo after merging the same with Keimed, a promoter-owned entity focusing on wholesale pharmacy business. The merged entity is expected to be listed in 15-18 months and this new scheme of arrangement will enable shareholders of Apollo Hospitals to directly have ownership in the merged entity. This proposed unlocking is likely to create the largest Indian listed omni channel pharmacy distribution and digital platform company," the brokerage said.

As per block deal term sheet, no guidance will be given on pricing until the shares are crossed on the stock exchange. There is no assurance that any order for shares will be met in part or full.

