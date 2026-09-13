LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 13): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 13

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 13

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 13

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 13

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

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US-Iran war update

The volatility in oil prices comes after Saudi Arabia on Friday shut down a major pipeline after it was attacked by drones and Iran-backed Houthis captured the Perim Island, a strategic volcanic island located in the middle of the Bab-al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy called the shutdown "a precautionary measure". The Saudi Foreign Ministry attributed the attack to several drones that originated in Iraq. In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom said it would not respond to the assault to give the Iraqi government “an opportunity to take the necessary measures.” The Iraqi government condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.

ALSO READ: India paid 29% more for cooking gas after Hormuz strikes: Report

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has offered significant intelligence and targeting support to Saudi Arabia but does not plan on launching direct military attacks against the Iran-backed Houthis, ABC News reported, citing officials. The development came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman spoke with US President Donald Trump twice on Thursday, according to an official.