LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 13): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 13
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 13
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 13
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on September 13
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
Govt looks to diversify
To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.
US-Iran war update
The volatility in oil prices comes after Saudi Arabia on Friday shut down a major pipeline after it was attacked by drones and Iran-backed Houthis captured the Perim Island, a strategic volcanic island located in the middle of the Bab-al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.
The Saudi Ministry of Energy called the shutdown "a precautionary measure". The Saudi Foreign Ministry attributed the attack to several drones that originated in Iraq. In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom said it would not respond to the assault to give the Iraqi government “an opportunity to take the necessary measures.” The Iraqi government condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.
ALSO READ: India paid 29% more for cooking gas after Hormuz strikes: Report
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has offered significant intelligence and targeting support to Saudi Arabia but does not plan on launching direct military attacks against the Iran-backed Houthis, ABC News reported, citing officials. The development came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman spoke with US President Donald Trump twice on Thursday, according to an official.