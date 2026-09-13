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Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'I’ve learned everything I have learned only through failure. I don’t think success teaches much'  

Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'I’ve learned everything I have learned only through failure. I don’t think success teaches much'  

Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'I’ve learned everything I have learned only through failure. I don’t think success teaches much'   Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha

“I’ve learned everything I have learned only through failure. I don’t think success teaches much.” Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha

This powerful quote by Nikhil Kamath highlights the importance of learning from setbacks and staying open to self-improvement. For Kamath, failure is not simply an obstacle but one of the most valuable teachers in the journey towards success.

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Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath (born September 5, 1986) is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother, Nithin Kamath, in 2010.

Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets. His early experiences eventually led him into trading and, later, to building Zerodha with his brother.

His journey has made him a prominent voice on entrepreneurship, investing, self-education and the importance of questioning conventional ideas.

When did Nikhil Kamath say this?

Nikhil Kamath made this statement on December 17, 2024. He shared this insight during an interview with LinkedIn Global CEO Ryan Roslansky for the video podcast series The Path.

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What does this quote mean?

The quote suggests that failure often provides deeper lessons than success. While success can reinforce confidence, setbacks force people to examine their decisions, identify mistakes and adapt.

For Kamath, continuous learning also means remaining curious and willing to question what you already know. His own journey from leaving school and working at a call centre to becoming a successful entrepreneur and investor reflects this philosophy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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