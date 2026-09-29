Bondada Engineering wins orders across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh; shares gain

Shares of Bondada Engineering Ltd rose 2.16% during the session, touching a high of Rs 279, compared with the previous close of Rs 273.10.

Under the telecom infrastructure segment, Bondada Green Engineering Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, received an order for the supply of 200 telecom towers under the BSNL 40GBT project in Gujarat.

In the renewable energy segment, Bondada Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd received an order for supplying A-class items required for a ground-mounted solar power plant in Maharashtra. The company said the order strengthens its presence in the growing solar energy value chain.

Meanwhile, Bondada E&E Pvt Ltd received an order for the supply of 18 Watt Solar Street Lights (W-LED) in Uttar Pradesh, adding to the company's portfolio of energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions.

Advertisement

The company said the orders have an execution period of 2 to 4 months from the receipt of the orders. It added that the diversified wins further strengthen its order pipeline and reflect its capabilities across multiple infrastructure and clean-energy business verticals.