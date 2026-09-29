Bondada Engineering wins orders across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh; shares gain

Bondada Engineering Ltd shares rose over 2% in Tuesday's trade after the company announced multiple orders aggregating to Rs 146.90 crore across its telecom infrastructure, renewable energy and energy-efficient lighting businesses.
The orders include contracts for the supply of telecom towers under the BSNL 4G project in Gujarat, A-class items for a ground-mounted solar power plant in Maharashtra and Watt Solar Street Lights (W-LED) in Uttar Pradesh. The company said the orders were received from various government and private sector customers.