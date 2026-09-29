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GST compliance burden weighs more heavily on smaller unincorporated firms

GST compliance burden weighs more heavily on smaller unincorporated firms

 An analysis finds that firms with annual turnover below Rs 4.9 lakh are likely to bear higher compliance costs, estimated at 3.28%-13.9% of their annual turnover.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 2:52 PM IST
GST compliance burden weighs more heavily on smaller unincorporated firmsThe unincorporated sector enterprises are typically small, owner-run businesses operating as proprietorships or partnerships rather than incorporated companies.

As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council prepares to meet next week to discuss further process reforms, a recent study has found that the indirect tax regime places a substantial compliance burden on unincorporated sector enterprises.

The analysis, based on the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2022-23, estimates that these firms incur compliance costs ranging from 3.28% to 13.90% of annual turnover and from 4.64% to 19.71% of average annual operating expenses.

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The unincorporated sector enterprises are typically small, owner-run businesses operating as proprietorships or partnerships rather than incorporated companies.

“These findings underscore the significant challenges unincorporated enterprises face in the GST regime,” according to the paper by Sacchidananda Mukherjee and Shivani Badola of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

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According to the ASUSE, only 2.41% of the enterprises in the sample are registered under the GST or Value Added Tax (VAT) regime. GST registration enables enterprises to participate in larger supply chains and claim input tax credit (ITC). However, the paper noted that the available data suggests that enterprises are largely reluctant to register under the indirect tax regime.

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Although GST was intended to streamline the country’s indirect tax system, taxpayers must file multiple periodic returns, regularly reconcile input tax credit with system-generated statements, comply with e-way bill and e-invoicing requirements, and maintain comprehensive digital records, the paper noted.

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The analysis also indicated that GST compliance costs are regressive: taxpayers with annual turnover below Rs 4.9 lakh are likely to bear higher costs than those with annual turnover of Rs 4.9 lakh or more. “High compliance costs often discourage businesses from participating in the tax regime,” said the paper, published in the Indian Economic Review.

The findings are significant as the GST Council is set to meet on October 7 to discuss process reforms aimed at easing compliance, including faster and simpler registration and return filing. The Council is also expected to consider issues related to blocked input tax credit and refunds.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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