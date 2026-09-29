Adani Power Q2 earnings: Announcement date, investor returns, stock movement since Q1 results and more

Adani Power stock has gained 33.29% in 2026 and risen 163% in three years. The stock has zoomed 909% in five years.

The high volatility in the market in 2026 could not affect the sentiment in the Adani Power stock. In terms of technicals, the stock has a RSI of 38.2 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

Strong quarterly and fiscal earnings of the firm also kept demand healthy for the power sector stock.

However, the Adani Group stock has fallen 10% since Q1 earnings of the firm were announced on July 22 this year.

Advertisement

Q1 earnings

The Adani Group firm announced a 42% rise in Q1 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 4805.69 crore in the last quarter against a profit of Rs 3384.86 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed 34% to Rs 18901 crore in Q1 against a revenue of Rs 14,109 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The board of the firm also approved raising up to Rs 15,000 crore via QIP route.

Consolidated continuing EBITDA rose 21.6% year-on-year to a record Rs 6,983 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 5,744 crore in the year-ago period, logging its highest-ever quarterly continuing EBITDA and reflecting the strength of its core operating performance despite elevated fuel costs.