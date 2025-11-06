Britannia shares jump 5% after Q2 results; appoints Rakshit Hargave as new CEO

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd surged 5 per cent on Thursday, a day after the FMCG major reported a set of numbers for the September quarter.

The stock climbed as much as 5.2 per cent to Rs 6,197.75 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 5,886.70 apiece. At its day’s high, the counter was trading 37.5 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 4,506.50.

Britannia reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 655.06 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, against Rs 531.55 crore a year earlier and Rs 520.13 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,840.63 crore, compared with Rs 4,667.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the performance, Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, attributed the 23.2 per cent profit growth to relatively stable commodity prices and sustained efforts to optimise costs across the value chain. He described the 4.1 per cent revenue growth as reasonable.

Berry noted that the business faced a short-term impact during the latter part of the quarter due to transitional challenges arising from the GST-related changes in supply chain, trade and channels. He added that this is "expected to get normalised progressively in the coming quarter". Despite these headwinds, he highlighted that "adjacent bakery categories of rusk, wafers, and croissants continued to deliver double-digit growth".

Alongside the results, the company's Board of Directors, in their meeting on November 5, 2025, approved a key leadership change. Rakshit Hargave has been appointed as the new Additional Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer. Designated as the Executive Director and CEO, Hargave's appointment is for a term of 5 years, subject to the approval of company members. His appointment will be effective from his joining date of December 15, 2025.