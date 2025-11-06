Stock Market: Sensex rises 325 pts, Nifty above 25,650; Asian Paints, M&M lead gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday, mirroring global gains and upbeat corporate earnings after a midweek break for Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, investor sentiment remained cautious amid persistent FII outflows.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 261.42 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 83,720.57, after rising as much as 325 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 rose 37.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 25,635.50, after touching a day’s high of 25,679.15.

Among Sensex constituents, Asian Paints led the gainers, advancing 3.65 per cent to Rs 2,577.30. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 1.65 per cent, while Adani Ports, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma gained 1.22 per cent, 1.16 per cent and 1.05 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with all three major US indices closing in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.48 per cent to 47,311, while the S&P 500 rose 0.37 per cent to 6,796.29. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.65 per cent to settle at 23,499.80.

Asian markets traded higher on Thursday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.11 per cent to 50,768.89, while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.22 per cent to 4,053.21. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.53 per cent to 26,331.28.

On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 519.34 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 83,459.15, while the Nifty50 slipped 165.70 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 25,597.65.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the market holiday on Wednesday shielded Indian equities from the mild turbulence seen in global markets.

“Today, the scenario is different, with stability returning to markets. In the coming days, the focus of the market will be the developments in the US Supreme Court, which is hearing the petition against Trump tariffs,” Vijayakumar said.

“Observations by some judges that ‘President Trump had overstepped his authority’ is a significant development. If the final judgement goes in line with these observations, there will be major volatility in markets, with emerging markets, particularly India, which has been targeted for a steep 50 per cent tariff, rallying smartly,” Vijayakumar added.