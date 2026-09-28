ITR filing deadline for corporates extended to November 21

Income Tax Department extends corporate ITR deadline to November 21
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the ITR filing due date for corporates for the Assessment Year 2026-27. The deadline has been extended from October 31 to November 21, 2026, the CBDT said.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for Assessment Year 2026-27 in the case of persons mentioned at S. No. 2 in the Table below Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Income-tax Act, 1961… pic.twitter.com/wyLzVBXSNY
Along with the return filing deadline, the CBDT has also extended the "specified date" for furnishing the audit report under the Income-tax Act. The deadline for furnishing the audit report has been extended from September 30, 2026, to October 21, 2026, for the same category of taxpayers.
The CBDT said the extensions apply for Assessment Year 2026-27.
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