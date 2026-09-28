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ITR filing deadline for corporates extended to November 21

ITR filing deadline for corporates extended to November 21

The deadline has been extended from October 31, 2026, to November 21

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 5:01 PM IST
ITR filing deadline for corporates extended to November 21Income Tax Department extends corporate ITR deadline to November 21

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the ITR filing due date for corporates for the Assessment Year 2026-27. The deadline has been extended from October 31 to November 21, 2026, the CBDT said.

Along with the return filing deadline, the CBDT has also extended the "specified date" for furnishing the audit report under the Income-tax Act. The deadline for furnishing the audit report has been extended from September 30, 2026, to October 21, 2026, for the same category of taxpayers.

The CBDT said the extensions apply for Assessment Year 2026-27.


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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 4:57 PM IST
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