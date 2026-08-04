From 'It's done bro' to 'Doesn't matter yaar': Meet 'Bhai Ke Dohe', the book of Salman Khan's iconic tweets

What began as a personal passion project quickly turned into a social media sensation.

"My plan was to make book for myself, not to sell it, but when I put it on Story, there was a great response," Pratham told Hindustan Times.

Don't Miss: 'Hope better sense prevails': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan over his reaction to viral 'We Need to Apologise' trend

Sharing the inspiration behind the book, which brings together Salman's thoughts shared online over the years, Pratham said, "Main bachpan se Salman sir ka fan hun, to is liye ye book ka idea aaya tha. Wo kai AI ya professional language use nahin karte. Wo apne main ki baat jaise unke dil mein aati hai, waise hi lichte hain (I've been a fan of Salman sir since childhood, and that's how the idea for this book came to me. He doesn't use AI or any professional language. He simply writes whatever comes to his mind exactly as it comes from his heart)."

Advertisement

Watch the viral post here:

Soham believes that authenticity is what makes Salman's online presence stand out.

"That's what sets him apart from other stars, and that is what us Gen-Z also loves — being real and authentic. Bhai is actually real."

The response to Bhai Ke Dohe surprised the duo. Their first batch of books sold out within a day, leading to two sleepless days of packing and shipping orders.

"I had to shift from Indore to Pune," Pratham laughed.

Soham added, "For 48 hours, we didn't sleep as we were just packing and shipping the orders. By the time our first lot was sold out, Bhai tweeted, 'It's done bro,' so we added that too in the book."

Advertisement

With Salman Khan continuing to post online, the two creators are already hoping there will be enough material for a sequel.

For now, however, they have one wish.

"We are really hoping that Salman sir tak pahunch jaye ye book," Soham shared.

Pratham quipped, "Hamara to plan tha unke ghar tak pahucha dein ek book, par abhi security zyada hi tight hai."