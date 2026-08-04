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WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, access blocked to messaging app

WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, access blocked to messaging app

During the review period, users were unable to access WhatsApp's messaging and calling features.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 8:29 AM IST
WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, access blocked to messaging appWhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review

WhatsApp placed multiple accounts, including several in India, under review for up to 24 hours, temporarily blocking access to all features on the messaging app. The issue led affected users to post complaints on social media, saying their accounts had been restricted without prior warning.

The disruption was first reported around 8 pm IST on Monday when users found they could no longer use the Meta-owned app. WhatsApp said it was working to prevent abuse on the platform but acknowledged that its systems could sometimes make errors. The company said it tries to restore access as quickly as possible.

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Affected users saw a message stating their account was under review, with the date requested as August 3, 2026. The message said the account activity and device information were being checked to ensure compliance with terms of service and that users would be notified of the result within 24 hours. The notice also included links to guidance on using WhatsApp responsibly and information about stolen phones and accounts.

During the review period, users were unable to access WhatsApp's messaging and calling features. Many took to social media to ask why their accounts had been restricted and to seek help from the company.

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One user wrote, "My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently." Another user on X posted, "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary." A third user asked, "WhatsApp has banned my account for absolutely no reason. Has anyone else experienced this? Any idea what the next steps are?"

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Responding to the reports, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting."

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WhatsApp did not disclose how many accounts were affected or whether the reviews were linked to a technical issue, an automated enforcement system, or a wider anti-spam exercise. It also remained unclear if the issue was limited to specific regions or affected users more widely.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:28 AM IST
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