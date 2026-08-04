WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, access blocked to messaging app

MUST READ | WhatsApp launches web calling: You can now make video & audio calls directly from your browser, no app needed

Affected users saw a message stating their account was under review, with the date requested as August 3, 2026. The message said the account activity and device information were being checked to ensure compliance with terms of service and that users would be notified of the result within 24 hours. The notice also included links to guidance on using WhatsApp responsibly and information about stolen phones and accounts.

During the review period, users were unable to access WhatsApp's messaging and calling features. Many took to social media to ask why their accounts had been restricted and to seek help from the company.

Advertisement

One user wrote, "My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently." Another user on X posted, "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary." A third user asked, "WhatsApp has banned my account for absolutely no reason. Has anyone else experienced this? Any idea what the next steps are?"

DON'T MISS | WhatsApp rolls out upgraded CarPlay, iPad account setup and other updates

Responding to the reports, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting."

Advertisement

WhatsApp did not disclose how many accounts were affected or whether the reviews were linked to a technical issue, an automated enforcement system, or a wider anti-spam exercise. It also remained unclear if the issue was limited to specific regions or affected users more widely.