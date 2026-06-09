Last chance to buy Infosys shares for Rs 25/share dividend

In Tuesday’s trade, Infosys Ltd shares were trading lower, extending their losses for the fifth consecutive session. The IT giant's stock slipped by 1.41 per cent to Rs 1,170.50 per share on the BSE, down from its previous close of Rs 1,187.25 apiece.

Infosys dividend

But while the stock chart shows red, the software major is set to reward its shareholders with a payout. As per the exchange filing, the Infosys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share on the par value of Rs 5 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Infosys dividend record date

If you want a piece of this profit, the company has fixed Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the record date. Notably, today, June 9, stands as the last date to buy the shares if you wish to be eligible for this dividend.

If approved, the exchange filing noted that the dividend payout is scheduled for June 25, 2026. This payment would be finalised following the shareholders' nod at the upcoming 45th Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for June 23.

Infosys dividend history

Taking a quick look back at its track record, the company paid out an interim dividend of Rs 23 in October 2025. Prior to that, a final dividend of Rs 22 was distributed in May 2025. In the preceding year, the tech bellwether declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 in October 2024. Additionally, in May 2024, shareholders were treated to a double payout featuring a special dividend of Rs 8 along with a fi

