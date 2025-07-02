Buy Divis Labs, Amber Enterprises & City Union Bank, suggests Axis Securities

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Tuesday after trading in a tight range following a sharp rally last week. After geopolitical concerns, traders have shifted their attention towards the India-US trade deal and India Inc's Q1 earnings. BSE Sensex added 90.83 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,697.29, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 24.75 points, or 0.10 per cent to close at 25,541.80 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including City Union Bank, Divis Laboratories and Amber Enterprises likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Amber Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 6,850

Amber Enterprises has confirmed a 'symmetrical triangle' breakout at Rs 6,850 levels on a closing basis on the daily chart, which indicates a strong comeback of bulls. The past couple of sessions' huge volumes signify increased participation. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily 'band Bollinger' buy signal suggests increased momentum. The daily and weekly strength indicator- RSI- is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 7,600-7,750, and its downside support zone is the Rs 6,850-6,660 levels.



Advertisement

City Union Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 255 | Stop Loss: Rs 214

City Union Bank is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, indicating strong bullish sentiments. On the monthly chart, the stock has decisively surpassed multiple resistance zone of Rs 205 levels on a closing basis, indicating positive bias. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, reconfirming the bullish trend. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly 'band Bollinger' buy signal suggests increased momentum. Relative Strength Index is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 250-285, and its downside support zone is the Rs 215-205 levels.



Advertisement

Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 6,670

Divis Labs is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, indicating strong bullish sentiments. On the daily chart, the stock gave a small consolidation range breakout at Rs 6,800 on a closing basis, indicating bullish sentiments. The daily 'band Bollinger' buy signal suggests increased momentum. The stock is sustaining above its 20-, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily and weekly strength indicator- RSI- is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 7,000-7,200, and its downside support zone is the Rs 6,680-6,550 levels.