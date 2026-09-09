Adani Power shares surge 54% in 6 months: Buy on dips or book profit? Analysts weigh in

Adani Power share price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 202 while resistance stands at Rs 211. A decisive breakout above Rs 211 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 216. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 202-216 range."

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Adani Power is consolidating near Rs 205–210 after a prolonged correction, with price around the major EMAs and RSI showing neutral-to-positive momentum. Volume has recently improved. Fresh entry can be considered above Rs 218, with SL of Rs 202 and price targets of Rs 230–240. A sustained move above Rs 220 would strengthen the bullish setup."

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Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research, Choice Broking called for adopting a buy on dips on the stock. "Adani Power is showing a positive technical structure on the weekly timeframe after giving a strong range breakout. The stock has entered a retracement phase and is currently taking support around the 20-week EMA, with buying interest visible near the Rs 200 zone. The broader trend remains constructive as the price continues to hold above the major medium- and long-term moving averages. The weekly RSI at 54.69 also indicates that momentum remains in the positive territory, supporting the possibility of further recovery from current levels. With the CMP around Rs 206, the stock can be considered for a buy-on-dips strategy, with the Rs 183 levels emerging as an important accumulation area as it coincides with the 50-week EMA support. As long as the stock sustains above this support, the setup remains favourable for bulls. A sustained move above the recent consolidation zone can trigger fresh buying momentum, with an upside target of Rs 230. Traders can continue to accumulate on declines while maintaining a positive bias as long as the key weekly supports remain intact, " said Gupta.

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In the current session, Adani Power shares were trading 3% higher at Rs 213.90. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.12 lakh crore. A total of 21.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 45.31 crore.

In terms of technicals, the stock has a RSI of 50.3 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

The Adani Group stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

