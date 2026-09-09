AEL, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Energy: Why Adani stocks are rising today

Adani Ports rose 4.48 per cent to Rs 1,785.50 after the company won a contract to build and operate two dry bulk berths at Paradip Port in eastern India.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, on the other hand, was focus after India's largest private transmission and distribution company said its arm Powerpulse Trading Solutions Limited (PTSL) would supply 2,500 MW Round-the-Clock (RTC) power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commencement date of supply.

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The receipt of this Letter of Award (LOA) was announced earlier by Adani Power Ltd (APL) on April 2.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd advanced 2.72 per cent to Rs 1,445.90. Adani Power climbed 3.79 per cent to hit a high of Rs 208.20.

Adani Green Energy added 1.68 per cent to Rs 1,311. Ambuja Cements and ACC were flat.