Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Cupid shares rise 2% on retail partnership deal with V2 Retail; check details

Cupid shares rise 2% on retail partnership deal with V2 Retail; check details

CUPID324.55(1.37%)

Cupid said supply operations are expected to begin shortly, with its products targeted to be available across V2 Retail’s entire store network by mid-December 2026.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Cupid shares rise 2% on retail partnership deal with V2 Retail; check detailsCupid shares touched a high of Rs 343.90, up 2% from their previous close of Rs 336.70.

Cupid Ltd shares rose 2% in Thursday's trade after the company announced a long-term exclusive retail partnership with V2 Retail Ltd, securing dedicated retail space across more than 425 stores in India. The company expects the arrangement to generate approximately Rs 400 crore in incremental revenue over the next 12 months.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, Cupid will get 400 square feet of exclusive retail space in every existing V2 Retail store, as well as in all outlets the retailer opens in the future. The partnership is aimed at expanding Cupid’s domestic FMCG business by increasing its retail presence, brand visibility and distribution reach. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, November 4.

Cupid shares touched a high of Rs 343.90, up 2% from their previous close of Rs 336.70. The stock opened at Rs 343.85 and touched a low of Rs 341 during the session. Its last traded price was Rs 343.50.

The company said supply operations are expected to begin shortly, with its products targeted to be available across V2 Retail’s entire store network by mid-December 2026. Once the rollout is completed across the current network, the dedicated retail footprint is expected to cover more than 1.7 lakh square feet.

Advertisement

The retail space will be used to showcase Cupid’s personal care, wellness, hygiene and other consumer products, with additional categories and products to be introduced progressively. The arrangement will also allow Cupid to expand its distribution as V2 Retail adds new stores, without having to independently build a comparable physical retail network.

Cupid Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya said the partnership would provide the company with a nationwide consumer-facing platform. He said, "We expect this partnership to generate approximately Rs 400 crore in revenue within the next 12 months."

Cupid manufactures and markets condoms, water-based personal lubricants and in-vitro diagnostic kits, alongside a growing consumer healthcare and FMCG portfolio. The company also exports its products to more than 125 countries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more