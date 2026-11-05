Cupid shares rise 2% on retail partnership deal with V2 Retail; check details

Cupid shares touched a high of Rs 343.90, up 2% from their previous close of Rs 336.70. The stock opened at Rs 343.85 and touched a low of Rs 341 during the session. Its last traded price was Rs 343.50.

The company said supply operations are expected to begin shortly, with its products targeted to be available across V2 Retail’s entire store network by mid-December 2026. Once the rollout is completed across the current network, the dedicated retail footprint is expected to cover more than 1.7 lakh square feet.

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The retail space will be used to showcase Cupid’s personal care, wellness, hygiene and other consumer products, with additional categories and products to be introduced progressively. The arrangement will also allow Cupid to expand its distribution as V2 Retail adds new stores, without having to independently build a comparable physical retail network.

Cupid Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya said the partnership would provide the company with a nationwide consumer-facing platform. He said, "We expect this partnership to generate approximately Rs 400 crore in revenue within the next 12 months."

Cupid manufactures and markets condoms, water-based personal lubricants and in-vitro diagnostic kits, alongside a growing consumer healthcare and FMCG portfolio. The company also exports its products to more than 125 countries.