Cupid shares rise 2% on retail partnership deal with V2 Retail; check details

Cupid Ltd shares rose 2% in Thursday's trade after the company announced a long-term exclusive retail partnership with V2 Retail Ltd, securing dedicated retail space across more than 425 stores in India. The company expects the arrangement to generate approximately Rs 400 crore in incremental revenue over the next 12 months.
Under the agreement, Cupid will get 400 square feet of exclusive retail space in every existing V2 Retail store, as well as in all outlets the retailer opens in the future. The partnership is aimed at expanding Cupid’s domestic FMCG business by increasing its retail presence, brand visibility and distribution reach. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, November 4.