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Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Tata Capital, L&T Finance: NBFCs rise up to 7% amid market rally

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Tata Capital, L&T Finance: NBFCs rise up to 7% amid market rally

Bajaj Finance shares rose 5% to Rs 1049.65 and Shriram Finance stock gained 6.80% to Rs 967.35.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Tata Capital, L&T Finance: NBFCs rise up to 7% amid market rallyTata Capital shares gained 4% to Rs 354 and L&T Finance stock added 5.5% to reach Rs 279.60.

Shares of non-banking financial companies such as Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Tata Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, L&T Finance Ltd and Poonawalla Fincorp rose up to 7% in early deals in line with the broader market rally today.

While Bajaj Finance shares rose 5% to Rs 1049.65, Shriram Finance stock gained 6.80% to Rs 967.35 on BSE.

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The rise in NBFC stocks comes amid four sessions of relentless buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)  in the Indian market. On Wednesday, bond yields in India fell sharply tracking US Treasury yields, which fell after the Democrats won the US midterm elections. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond slipped 11 basis points (bps), the biggest fall in seven months. A fall in bond yields in India directly leads to a decline in credit costs and overall borrowing expenses across the economy.

On similar lines, Tata Capital shares gained 4% to Rs 354 and L&T Finance stock added 5.5% to reach Rs 279.60. Shares of another NBFC Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company gained 6.27% to Rs 1763.15

L&T Finance shares gained 5.5% to Rs 279.95 with its market cap rising to Rs 69,165 crore.

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Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 4% to Rs 488.10 in late morning deals against the previous close of Rs 469.55. The rally came amid Sensex rallying 1561 pts to 78,862 and Nifty rising 457 pts to 24,419. Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 501.14 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 11:48 AM IST
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