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Coffee Day shares zoom 20% after company swings to profit YoY; stock up 42% in five days – Key details

Coffee Day shares zoom 20% after company swings to profit YoY; stock up 42% in five days – Key details

The cafe outlets count slightly dipped to 424 from 435 a year ago. However, the company expanded the vending machine count, swelling to 55,802, up from 54,100 in Q4FY25.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 29, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Coffee Day shares zoom 20% after company swings to profit YoY; stock up 42% in five days – Key detailsThe company reported exceptional items worth Rs 140.89 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 47.89 crore in the corresponding period last year. (Image: AI generated for representational purpose only)

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd brewed a rally on Friday, zooming 20% following the announcement of its March quarter earnings. With the stock market shut on Thursday, May 28, on account of Bakri Id, investors reacted to the company's turnaround numbers, which were released post-market hours on Wednesday. 

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The stock zoomed 19.97% to hit Rs 34.78 apiece on the BSE, a climb from its previous close of Rs 28.99 per share. With today's surge, the counter has now gained over 42% in just the past five trading sessions.

Coffee Day Q4FY26 results

The café chain operator reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 132.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking a sharp recovery from a net loss of Rs 114.16 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.  

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 climbed to Rs 280.51 crore, up 4.6% from Rs 268.03 crore reported in Q4FY25.  

Total income also saw a healthy bump, coming in at Rs 293.48 crore compared to Rs 279.23 crore a year ago. 

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A driver of this bottom-line turnaround was the exceptional gains. The company reported exceptional items worth Rs 140.89 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 47.89 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

Subsidiary Highlights

Its subsidiary, Coffee Day Global Ltd, which houses the core coffee business, reported a net operational revenue of Rs 276 crore for the quarter, a 6% year-on-year growth. The subsidiary's EBITDA grew a 57% year-on-year to Rs 58 crore.  

Physical footprint showed mixed trends

The cafe outlets count slightly dipped to 424 from 435 a year ago.  However, the company expanded the vending machine count, swelling to 55,802, up from 54,100 in Q4FY25. 
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 29, 2026 11:32 AM IST
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