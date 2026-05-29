LIC shares dividend amount: If you are an investor of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI), you are set for a double delight from the state-run insurance behemoth. The insurance major announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share for its shareholders along with quarterly results, but now they will get a double dividend.

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Shares of LIC traded ex-date for bonus issue on Friday, May 29 in 1:1 ratio. Which means all the eligible investors of LIC, who held the shares as of record date or bought its on or before Wednesday, May 27, will get Rs 20 a dividend. Any investor, buying LIC shares on or after Friday, May 29, will get only Rs 10 as dividend.

The company of board of LIC recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each (equivalent to Rs 20 per equity share pre-bonus issue basis) for the Financial Year 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders in the fifth annual general meeting (AGM), which is set to be held on July 27, 2026 (Monday), said LIC in the exchange filing.

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The board of directors of LIC had fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members of the corporation for bonus equity shares in the proportion, that is, one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each and record date for dividend is fixed as June 25, 2026 (Thursday), it said.

This means that all the investors, who are eligible for issue of bonus shares, will get Rs 10 as dividend for the additional shares as well, taking the total dividend to Rs 20 on pre-bonus issue basis.

Prior to this, shares of LIC of India settled at Rs 428.55 on Friday, adjusting to the issue of bonus shares. The stock tanked 4 per cent to Rs 411.50 on Friday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 5.25 lakh crore. The stock has plunged more than 16 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 490.03, hit in June 2026.

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Shares of LIC are down 13.2 per cent from its adjusted IPO price of Rs 474.5 per share. Retail investors, who acquired shares for Rs 452 per share on an adjusted basis, saw their value falling by nearly 9 per cent, while policyholders' value is down 7.5 per cent from their adjusted cost of acquisition at Rs 444.5 per share.

The Government of India owns nearly 96.50 per cent shares of LIC, whose stake will double to 12,20,72,45,562 equity shares post allotment. The government is likely to get nearly Rs 12,207.25 crore from the insurance major as dividend. Some media reports suggest the government may sell 2 per cent stake in LIC and if the sale happens before record date, the dividend value may change.

More than 21.11 lakh retail investors owned 1.91 per cent stake in LIC as of March 31, 2026. Their holding is likely to double to 24,13,94,550 equity shares post allotment of bonus shares and they will get a dividend of Rs 241.4 crore. LIC will pay 12,650 crore as dividend to its all shareholders.

For the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, LIC of India reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 23,467 crore, while its net premium income rose 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1.65 crore. The state-run life insurance behemoth's investment income saw a 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1.09 lakh crore for the January-March 2026 period.

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LIC will see consolidation with respect to its product mix, the management remains focused on growing the absolute VNB. To bake in the Q4 developments, we increase our APE estimates by 4-5% while raising our VNB margin estimates by 200-240 bps; this results in 15-16 per cent increase in VNB over FY27-28E, said Emkay Global with a 'buy' rating on LIC with a target price of Rs 550 (adjusted).

ICICI Securities believes that product mix-driven rise in VNB margin is achievable – well demonstrated by LIC in 42 per cent VNB growth in FY26. Management remains confident of growth (both par/non-par) and recovering persistence via internal measures while underlining the scope for further improvement (gradual) in margins, it said.

"Deeply discounted valuation, near 0.5 times P/EV, basis FY28E, is unwarranted. Higher volumes pose near-term tailwinds while longer-term risk includes any adverse regulations, it added with an adjusted target price of Rs 615 apeice, suggesting a 50 per cent upside for the stock.

LICI is prioritizing higher ticket sizes and absolute VNB growth over sheer scale and it reported a quarterly VNB margin of 25.7 per cent, said Systematix Institutional Equities. LICI documented premium basis improvements and its closing position absorbed a severe MTM valuation contraction categorized under economic variance, it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 485 apiece (adjusted).