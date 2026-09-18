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Cupid, Avalon, Pine Labs, ACME Solar, Groww, Belrise: FTSE rebalancing, inflow preview

Cupid, Avalon, Pine Labs, ACME Solar, Groww, Belrise: FTSE rebalancing, inflow preview

Cupid could see $52 million passive inflows if included in FSTE All Cap index. Urban Company, Pine Labs and Anthem Biosciences Ltd are seen attracting $32-38 million inflows, if added to the index.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 1:02 PM IST
Cupid, Avalon, Pine Labs, ACME Solar, Groww, Belrise: FTSE rebalancing, inflow previewStocks such as Meesho, Lenskart, Infosys, Groww and Bharti Airtel are expected to see increase in weights, which could result in $58.81 million passive inflows, as per Nuvama. 

Cupid Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Pine Labs Ltd, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) and Belrise Industries Ltd were among stocks that were buzzing on Friday, ahead of FTSE September rebalancing, amid expectations of either inclusion or weight addition.

Cupid could see $52 million passive inflows if included in FSTE All Cap index, Nuvama Institutional Equities said. Urban Company, Pine Labs and Anthem Biosciences Ltd are seen attracting $32-38 million inflows, if added to the index. The probable list by Nuvama Institutional Equities named ACME Solar, Avalon Technologies Ltd, SKF India, Emcure Pharma, Rubuicon Research and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd among likely additions to the FTSE All Cap index.

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Stocks such as Meesho, Lenskart, Infosys, Groww and Bharti Airtel are expected to see increase in weights, which could result in $58.81 million passive inflows, as per Nuvama.

ICICI Prudential AMC, Adani Enterprises, Belrise Industries, IndusInd Bank, Cochin Shipyard and JSW Infra are other stocks likely to see weight rise.

Whirlpool of India, Bata India and Relaxo Footwears are likely to see exclusion from FSTE All World index but are expected to see insignificant outflows.  Route Mobile, Rajesh Exports and Orient Cement may be excluded from All Cap index, Nuvama suggested.

Meanwhile, Biocon, Wipro, Aadhar Housing Finance, Star Health, Metro Brands and IndiaMART are expected to see cut in weights due to FTSE rebalancing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 12:57 PM IST
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