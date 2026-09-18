Cupid, Avalon, Pine Labs, ACME Solar, Groww, Belrise: FTSE rebalancing, inflow preview

Cupid Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Pine Labs Ltd, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) and Belrise Industries Ltd were among stocks that were buzzing on Friday, ahead of FTSE September rebalancing, amid expectations of either inclusion or weight addition.
Cupid could see $52 million passive inflows if included in FSTE All Cap index, Nuvama Institutional Equities said. Urban Company, Pine Labs and Anthem Biosciences Ltd are seen attracting $32-38 million inflows, if added to the index. The probable list by Nuvama Institutional Equities named ACME Solar, Avalon Technologies Ltd, SKF India, Emcure Pharma, Rubuicon Research and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd among likely additions to the FTSE All Cap index.