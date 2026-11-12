DCX Systems shares surge 15% as Q2 net loss narrows; stock still down 17% in 2026

DCX Systems Ltd shares jumped 15% today, after the company reported a sharp narrowing in its consolidated net loss for the September quarter of FY27. The defence electronics manufacturer's loss fell to around Rs 0.26 crore from Rs 9.04 crore in the year-ago quarter, although revenue from operations declined 27% year-on-year (YoY).
The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 140.17 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 192.85 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income stood at Rs 148.09 crore, against Rs 204.90 crore a year earlier. Despite the decline in revenue, total expenses also came down to Rs 146.21 crore from Rs 210.21 crore.