Advertisement
Dilip Buildcon shares gain on ₹1,341-crore order win, check details

Dilip Buildcon shares gain on ₹1,341-crore order win, check details

Year-to-date, Dilip Buildcon has appreciated by 8.4%, indicating positive investor sentiment.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025 3:48 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon shares gain on ₹1,341-crore order win, check detailsDilip Buildcon's shares rose nearly 4% following a ₹1,341 crore contract from Konkan Railway.
SUMMARY
  • Dilip Buildcon secures ₹1,341 crore EPC contract for twin tunnels in Kerala
  • Contract execution timeline set at 48 months reflecting strong project pipeline
  • Q4 net profit surges to ₹170.8 crore from ₹5.3 crore last year

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. rose by nearly 4% on Friday after the company announced winning a significant contract worth ₹1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order is for constructing twin tube unidirectional tunnels and a four-lane approach road in Kerala, enhancing connectivity between Anakkampoyil, Kalladi, and Meppadi, the company said. The contract is set to be executed over a period of 48 months, reflecting the company's robust project pipeline.

Advertisement

The stock recorded an intraday high of ₹505.75 per share, an increase of 3.62% on an intra day basis. Later, the stock ended on a flat note at Rs 487.75.

Year-to-date, Dilip Buildcon has appreciated by 8.4%, indicating positive investor sentiment. Financially, the company reported a net profit of ₹170.8 crore for the March quarter, a substantial increase from ₹5.3 crore reported in the previous fiscal year. Despite a decline in revenue by 8% to ₹3,096 crore, the company reported an improved EBITDA of ₹660.8 crore, up from ₹329.8 crore, with margins expanding to 21.3% from 9.8%.

In addition to this recent order from Konkan Railway, Dilip Buildcon's joint venture secured a contract for BSNL's Bharat Net Phase III project earlier in March 2025.

Advertisement

The engineering company, known for its strong execution capabilities, continues to demonstrate resilience and growth amid sectoral challenges.

As the company proceeds with the new contract, it is expected to reinforce its position in the infrastructure sector, benefiting from a diversified order book in key regions. Furthermore, the recent developments highlight Dilip Buildcon's capacity to secure and effectively execute large-scale infrastructure projects, which is crucial for its sustained growth and stability in the market. The strategic focus on expanding its project portfolio showcases its commitment to long-term success and industry leadership.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 20, 2025 3:48 PM IST
