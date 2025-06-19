Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Multibagger Tata Group stock in news today; here's why 

Multibagger Tata Group stock in news today; here's why 

The Tata Group stock ended 0.42% higher at Rs 6446 on BSE on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 40,148 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025 8:39 AM IST
Multibagger Tata Group stock in news today; here's why The multibagger stock has gained 636% in five years and risen 1032% in ten years.

Shares of Tata Elxsi are in focus today after the firm said it has joined hands with semiconductor solutions provider Infineon Technologies to build application-ready EV solutions for the Indian market. Tata Elxsi stock ended 0.42% higher at Rs 6446 on BSE on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 40,148 crore. Total 8504 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.46 crore. The multibagger stock has gained 636% in five years and risen 1032% in ten years. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Both firms will develop ready-to-deploy EV systems for two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passenger vehicles (PV), and commercial vehicles (CV). 

"Tata Elxsi and Infineon will work closely to develop high-voltage inverters for traction and auxiliary systems, scalable battery management systems (BMS), bi-directional onboard chargers, and high-voltage thermal management solutions for the Indian market. This will serve India's fast-evolving 2W, 3W, PV, and CV segments, with future pathways to address eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing), energy, and off-highway sectors," it said.

Infineon will provide early access to its latest semiconductor technologies, such as silicon carbide (SiC)-based components, microcontrollers, and integrated circuits (ICs), while Tata Elxsi will work on design, system integration, and validation.

Currently, various Tata Elxsi's EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs (systems on chip) and components.

Advertisement

Tata Elxsi is a subsidiary of Tata Sons, holding company of the Tata Group. It provides design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. The company aims to help customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), cloud, mobility, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 19, 2025 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today