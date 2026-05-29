Dixon Technologies shares gain 22% from 52-week low; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Dixon Technologies have risen 22 from their 52-week low in two months. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 9605 on March 30 this year. Since then, the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) stock has risen by Rs 2148 or 22.36% till date.

However, Dixon Technologies stock is still down 36.35% from its 52-week high of Rs 18,471 reached on September 25, 2025. Despite the recovery in two months, the stock is down 20% in six months and 22% in a year.

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In the previous session on Wednesday, Dixon Technologies stock rose 0.69% to Rs 11,753 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 71,795 crore.

Turnover rose to Rs 48.15 crore as 0.41 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day, and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend is mixed for the market leader in its segment.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 60.3, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory.

Brokerage Anand Rathi has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 12,625.

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It expects 36.9% PAT CAGR over FY26-28, with RoCE improving by 820bps to 37.6%.

"Dixon’s strong balance sheet, superior cash generation and industry-leading return ratios should continue to justify premium valuations. We retain BUY with a target price of Rs 12,625 (45x FY28E EPS)," said Anand Rathi.

Brokerage Elara has an accumulate rating on the Dixon stock with a price target of Rs 12,375 against the earlier Rs 12,000.

The brokerage expects an earnings CAGR of 7% in FY26-29E, with an industry-best ROCE of 33% in FY27E-29E. Key risks are delayed government approval for JVs with Chinese companies and diversification by mobile clients to other firms.

Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on Dixon Tech but has cut the target price from Rs 18,000 to Rs 15,000. The brokerage cited the earnings miss for price target cut as increased memory prices caused lower mobile volumes while the consumer durable segment was weak.

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FY27 will mark the trough for Dixon Tech, with revenue growth and margin expansion likely to come back in FY28, said Macquarie adding that Dixon Tech's current valuation takes into account the ongoing headwinds.