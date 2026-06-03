Down 50% from its peak! Last day to buy this Tata Group stock before first bonus issue

Multibagger stocks to buy: Shares of Trent Ltd shall trade ex-date for bonus issue on Thursday, June 04, 2026. The Tata Group company has announced to issue bonus shares for eligible investors along with its quarterly earnings for the March 2026 quarter, marking its first ever bonus issue.

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Wednesday, June 03 marks the last day to buy shares of Trent before the stock trade ex-bonus on Thursday, June 04, 2026. From Wednesday, the stock will be available only ex-bonus, nearly two-third price of the today's close. The stock was trading nearly Rs 4,250-,4300 levels on Wednesday and only existing investors will get the bonus shares of the company.

Trent reported a 32.57 per cent yearly jump in the net profit at Rs 413.10 crore with a 19.23 per cent YoY rise in the revenue at Rs 5,027.99 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its Ebitda camse in at Rs 653 crore, up 44 per cent YoY with company adding 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores.

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Trent also announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the reported quarter. It also announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per shares in June 2025, a dividend of Rs 3.2 in May 24 and a dividend of Rs 2.2 in May 2024. Tata Group firm has been announcing dividend of shareholders on consistent basis.

However, one should not the that shares of Trent Ltd are down 33 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,259, hit on June 30, 2025, while the stock has gained nearly 31 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 3,276.10 hit on March 30, 2026. The stock is down nearly 50 per cent from its all-time high at Rs 8,235 hit in October 2024. Despite this fall, the stock is up 400 per cent in last five years.

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"COCO-focused expansion in tier -II/III markets provide revenue visibility as revenue profile of newer stores matures. We expect margin to remain resilient despite soft LFL for value fashion. Monitor Rs 2,500 crore fund raise. Our revenue and EBITDA estimates are largely unchanged, and we introduce FY29E estimates," said Elara Capital with an 'accumulate' rating with a target price Rs 4,800.

Trent delivered strong performance driven by store expansion across new geographies, an enhanced customer proposition through emerging categories and a robust omnichannel strategy. Management remains optimistic about recovery in sentiment as geopolitical uncertainties settle, and is continuing to focus on building a differentiated portfolio addressing evolving aspirations, said Geojit Investments.

Strategic investments in store upgrades, supply chain automation, digital initiatives and new brand incubation support long-term positioning. With stable pricing, quality own brands, improving revenue density in newer markets and sustained capital efficiency, the company is well-positioned for continued growth," it said with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 4,712.

ICICIDirect Research broadly maintained its revenue and ebitda estimates for FY27E and FY28E. "However, our PAT estimates stands reduced for FY27E and FY28E due to higher depreciation cost considering accelerated store expansion ahead," it said with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 5,075.