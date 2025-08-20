Shares of Dynamic Cables Ltd., a leading manufacturer and supplier of cables and conductors, witnessed a significant 20% rally following the announcement of new certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Dynamic Cables shares rose 20% to Rs 479.85 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,325.29 crore. Despite the rally, the stock remains below its 52-week high of Rs 547, seen earlier this year. The bullish sentiment was driven by BIS's approval for Dynamic Cables to manufacture high conductivity aluminium alloy stranded conductors and thermosetting insulated armoured fire survival cables. These licences are valid until August 2026.

In recent months, Dynamic Cables has undertaken debottlenecking initiatives and invested in incremental capital expenditure to enhance production capacity. This development allows the company to potentially generate revenue up to Rs 135 crore per month, a notable increase from previous estimates of Rs 100 crore monthly. The company's exchange filing noted, "The utilisation of the above revenue potential shall depend upon product mix, orders in hand and delivery schedules, which vary on a month-on-month basis."

As of the latest quarter, promoters hold a 68.18% stake, while retail shareholders have a 19% stake in the company.

The recent developments at Dynamic Cables position it competitively within the market, especially with these new BIS certifications. The company's enhanced production capabilities could lead to increased revenue and market share. However, the realisation of this potential will depend on varied factors, including the mix of products and timely order fulfilment. With the stock needing to rise by another 14% to match its 52-week high, investors remain optimistic about the company's growth prospects in the cable and conductor industry.