Eight most valued companies see overall valuation tumble by Rs 1.28 lakh crore; TCS, Infosys biggest losers 

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies lost Rs 1.28 lakh crore in combined market valuation last week. IT bellwethers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerged as biggest laggards amid weak trend in equities.

The valuation of TCS took a hit of Rs 37,971.83 crore to settle at Rs 15,49,626.88 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Related Articles

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys tanked Rs 23,811.88 crore to Rs 7,56,250.47 crore.

ITC’s valuation dropped by Rs 16,619.51 crore to Rs 6,11,423.11 crore, while that of State Bank of India (SBI) slumped by Rs 13,431.54 crore to Rs 7,56,717.85 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) declined by Rs 13,125.49 crore to Rs 20,28,695.57 crore.

The country’s second largest telecom player, Bharti Airtel, saw its market valuation fall by Rs 11,821.5 crore to Rs 8,50,389.88 crore.

ICICI Bank lost by Rs 7,843.75 crore from its overall valuation taking it to Rs 8,42,176.78 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dipped by Rs 4,288 crore to Rs 6,32,862.41 crore.

However, the country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank saw a jump of Rs 32,759.37 crore in m-cap to Rs 12,63,601.40 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) soared Rs 1,075.25 crore to Rs 7,47,677.98 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined by 350.77 points or 0.43 per cent.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, RIL retained the top spot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.