EIL gets clarification on contractual terms for Rs 253 crore order; stock reacts

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) on Tuesday said it secured clarification over the contractual terms for a work order received on March 13, 2025, valued at around Rs 252.95 crore plus GST. "Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has awarded the job for EPCM Services for 360 KTPA Polypropylene Unit (PPU) Project at Numaligarh Refinery to EIL. Total estimated award value is approx. Rs 252.95 crore plus GST. The Work Order was received on March 13, 2025, however the clarification on Contractual Terms was sought from the Client which was received on March 17, 2025," the PSU stated in an exchange filing.

On the stock-specific front, EIL rose 2.48 per cent to hit a high of Rs 163. The scrip was last seen trading 1.54 per cent up at Rs 161.50. At this value, it has slipped 12.35 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 1.21 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE at the time of writing this story. This figure was lower than the two-week average volume of Rs 2.66 crore. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 1.94 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 9,076.98 crore. There were 93,924 sell orders against buy orders of 54,677 shares.

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 48.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 28.99 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.81. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.57 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.14. According to Trendlyne data, EIL has a one-year beta of 2, indicating high volatility.

The government held a 51.32 per cent stake in the state-run engineering consultancy firm as of December 2024.