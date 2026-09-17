Top stocks in news: Infosys, Rentomojo, Karamtara, ARCIL, Manipal Cards, Mazagon, Fortis, Steamhouse

Corporate actions today: Shares of Acutaas Chemicals, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Asian Energy Services, Bal Pharma, Bharat Rasayan, Craftroot Retail, Ester Industries, Excel Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Himatsingka Seide, HPL Electric & Power, Indo Amines, IRCON, KCP Sugar, Landmark Cars, Meghna Infracon, MSTC, Rossell Techsys, , Sansera Engineering, Sunteck Realty and other shall trade ex-dividend today.

Mainboard listing today: Six companies namely— Rentomojo, Karamtara Engineering, Steamhouse India, LCC Projects, Asset Reconstruction Company India (ARCIL) and Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions— will make their stock market debut on Thursday, September 21 after cumulatively raising Rs 4,510 crore from investors between September 9-11.

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Infosys: The IT solutions major announced the expansion of its Indore Development Center (DC) to further strengthen its presence in Central India, with enhanced capabilities in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and next-generation digital services.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run defence player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra (NSHIPML) to participate as the Anchor Shipyard in the proposed Greenfield Shipbuilding Industrial Cluster at Dighi, Maharashtra. The proposed shipyard envisages an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million gross tonnage.

Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare and hospitality chain has signed definitive agreements with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital to provide healthcare services at a 400 bed super-specialty hospital in Ashok Vihar, New Delhi. The hospital is expected to commence operations in three to four years.

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Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and closed the inspection of the drugmaker bioequivalence facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The USFDA conducted the inspection from March 3 to March 7, 2025.

Tempsens Instruments: The recently listed company reported a 15.56 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 16.27 crore, with a 33.35 per cent YoY jump in the revenue of Rs 118.71 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 23.76 crore, while margins contracted to 20.01 per cent for the reported quarter.

GR Infraprojects: The EPC and infra player has issued a notice of termination to NTPC for the project EPC package for battery energy storage system (BESS) implementation at NTPC's Mouda Super Thermal Power Station.

Highway Infrastructure: The EPC solutions player has received an order worth Rs 220.66 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. The order involves the collection of user fees and operation of toll plazas, along with the deployment of four patrol-cum-safety vehicles with the required personnel, for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Juniper Hotels: India's largest owner of Hyatt-affiliated hotels, has approved the proposed acquisition of the operating Novotel Imagicaa hotel in Khopoli, Maharashtra, for Rs 248 crore from Imagicaaworld Entertainment.

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Venus Pipes and Tubes: The metal products player has decided to allot 22.27 lakh equity shares to 18 investors at Rs 1,670 per share through a preferential allotment, amounting to Rs 372 crore.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals: The specialty chemical player has appointed Sanjeev Kumar as Managing Director of the company, effective September 9, for a period of five years.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The healthcare services company: has executed a 15-year concession agreement with the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) for the development, operation and maintenance of PET-CT diagnostic facilities at four selected government hospitals in Punjab, marking the company's entry into the PET-CT diagnostic services segment.