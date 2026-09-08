ESDS Software shares hit 20% upper circuit for 3rd day in row; stock up 201% from IPO price

ESDS Software Solutions had made a strong debut in the stock market on Friday, with its shares listed at Rs 757 on NSE, a premium of 76.46 per cent over the issue price of Rs 429. On the BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 746.30, marking a premium of 73.95 per cent over the issue price.

IPO details

The issue ran between August 28 and September 1 and raised Rs 720 crore. It was subscribed 135.88 times overall, fetching more than 63.01 lakh applications and bids worth around Rs 72,000 crore.

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The portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed 261.51 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 192.95 times. The retail portion was subscribed 39.64 times during the three-day subscription period.

About ESDS Software Solutions

Incorporated in August 2005, Nashik-based ESDS Software Solutions is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions in India. The company offers an end-to-end portfolio comprising Infrastructure-as-a-Service, managed services and Software-as-a-Service, serving customers across BFSI, government and enterprise segments.

ESDS Software Solutions share price

The stock opened at Rs 1,187.95 on Tuesday against its previous close of Rs 1,074.65. It hit a high of Rs 1,289.55, up 20 per cent and marking its upper circuit, before being last quoted at Rs 1,258.70, up 17.13 per cent. The stock has hit a high of Rs 1,289.55 and a low of Rs 746.30 so far.