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Symphony shares: 13% rally in the beaten down stock today, here's why

Symphony shares: 13% rally in the beaten down stock today, here's why

Symphony stock climbed 13.51% to Rs 652.25 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 574.60. The stock was the among the top BSE gainers in early deals.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 9:57 AM IST
Symphony shares: 13% rally in the beaten down stock today, here's whySymphony stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Symphony Limited zoomed over 13% in early deals on Tuesday after the household appliances firm said it has proposed to expand its India product portfolio through a calibrated and phased entry into: Room Air Conditioner, BLDC Ceiling Fans and Air Purifiers.

Symphony stock climbed 13.51% to Rs 652.25 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 574.60 on BSE. The stock was the among the top BSE gainers in early deals. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4367 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 9.29 crore as 1.45 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

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The stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 29.3 Symphony shares have a beta of 1.06, indicating very high volatility in a year. Symphony stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages

The proposed expansion is expected to broaden the company’s addressable market in India through adjacent consumer-durable categories with long-term growth potential. The company will leverage Symphony’s capabilities in cooling, brand-building, distribution, consumer insights and after-sales service.

The expansion strategy is also consistent with the company’s stated focus on strengthening its Beyond India Summer Products (“BISP”) portfolio, while further reinforcing its leadership in the Indian household air cooler category.

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The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 967.50 on February 10, 2026.

Symphony stock has lost 34% in the last one year and fallen 60% in two years. The beaten down stock slipped 31% in three years and 38% in five years.

Symphony is in the field of residential, commercial and industrial air cooling and other appliances both in the domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:57 AM IST
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