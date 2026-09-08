Symphony shares: 13% rally in the beaten down stock today, here's why

The stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 29.3 Symphony shares have a beta of 1.06, indicating very high volatility in a year. Symphony stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages

The proposed expansion is expected to broaden the company’s addressable market in India through adjacent consumer-durable categories with long-term growth potential. The company will leverage Symphony’s capabilities in cooling, brand-building, distribution, consumer insights and after-sales service.

The expansion strategy is also consistent with the company’s stated focus on strengthening its Beyond India Summer Products (“BISP”) portfolio, while further reinforcing its leadership in the Indian household air cooler category.

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The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 967.50 on February 10, 2026.

Symphony stock has lost 34% in the last one year and fallen 60% in two years. The beaten down stock slipped 31% in three years and 38% in five years.

Symphony is in the field of residential, commercial and industrial air cooling and other appliances both in the domestic and international markets.