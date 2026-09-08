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Xiaomi's new passport-style foldable is answer to Apple’s iPhone Ultra: All you need to know

Xiaomi's new passport-style foldable is answer to Apple’s iPhone Ultra: All you need to know

Xiaomi is stepping deeper into the premium foldable race with a device that pairs an unusually wide design with its latest homegrown silicon, raising the stakes for rivals.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Xiaomi's new passport-style foldable is answer to Apple’s iPhone Ultra: All you need to knowXiaomi 18 Fold brings a wide design, an XRing O3 chip, and a cherry red finish to foldables.(Photo: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched a new foldable phone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, on September 8, but there's a catch. It marks Xiaomi's first wide-format foldable smartphone, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple's anticipated iPhone Ultra. This release came just ahead of Apple’s iPhone event on September 9, stealing the spotlight for its first foldable debut.

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The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a slimmer design and is powered by Xiaomi’s latest XRing O3 AI processor. Its cherry red finish adds a unique touch to this premium phone. 

Must Read: OPPO Find X10 series confirmed for September launch: Design and camera details teased

Xiaomi is also emphasising the 18 Fold’s thin, lightweight design and multitasking capabilities, which are designed to enhance the user experience on the larger inner display.

Wide design takes centre stage

The Xiaomi 18 Fold uses a wide, medium-fold design that stays closer to a conventional smartphone when closed. According to Xiaomi, the phone weighs 219 grams and is only 5.02mm thick when unfolded.

Must Read: Huawei Mate XT2 is here: Tri-Fold phone takes on Apple ahead of foldable iPhone launch

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The wider inner display is designed for multitasking, allowing you to run three apps side by side when the device is opened. Xiaomi is also offering the phone in a cherry red colour option.

XRing O3 powers the foldable

The 18 Fold is powered by Xiaomi’s self-developed XRing O3 AI processor. Xiaomi claims the chip offers better responsiveness than Apple’s A19 Pro. The device also uses LPDDR6 memory supplied by Chinese memory maker CXMT.

You can choose between 12GB and 16GB of RAM, while storage options range from 256GB to 1TB.

Xiaomi 18 Fold price and availability

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is priced between 10,999 yuan and 14,999 yuan in China, depending on the configuration. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed international availability.

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Its launch comes shortly before Apple’s event, putting Xiaomi’s latest foldable in the spotlight as attention turns towards the next wave of premium smartphones.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 10:08 AM IST
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