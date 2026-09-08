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Deepa Jewellers made a strong stock market debut; shares list at 25% premium

Deepa Jewellers made a strong stock market debut; shares list at 25% premium

Deepa Jewellers sold its shares in the price band of Rs 168-177 apiece, applied for a minimum of 84 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 460 crore between September 01-03.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 9:58 AM IST
Deepa Jewellers made a strong stock market debut; shares list at 25% premiumThe company operates as an organised business-to-business firm that designs and gets gold jewellery processed through an outsourced manufacturing model

Shares of Deepa Jewellers made a strong stock market debut on Tuesday, September 08 as the B2B jewellery player was listed at Rs 221.05 on BSE, at a premium of 24.89 per cent over the issue price of Rs 177. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 24.86 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 221 on NSE in its maiden trading session.

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As of the listing price, investors made a profit of Rs 3,700 on each lot allotted to them. Listing of Deepa Jewellers has been above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, the stock was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 25 apeice, suggesting a listing gains of 14 per cent for the investors.

The IPO of Deepa Jewellers was sold in the price band of Rs 168-177 apiece between September 01-03. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 84 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 460 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 42.61 times, fetching nearly 19.75 lakh applications and bids worth close to 14,000 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscription of 105.96 times, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed more than 37.01 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 18.55 times during the three-day subscription period.

Incorporated in 2016, Deepa Jewellers is engaged in the retail and wholesale trading of gold and diamond jewellery, offering a wide range of designs catering to diverse customer preferences. It focuses on sourcing, designing, and selling jewellery products including rings, necklaces, earrings, bangles and customized ornaments crafted with quality materials and skilled workmanship.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital were the merchant bankers to the issue, Bigshare Services served as the registrar.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:55 AM IST
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