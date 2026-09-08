Deepa Jewellers made a strong stock market debut; shares list at 25% premium

The IPO of Deepa Jewellers was sold in the price band of Rs 168-177 apiece between September 01-03. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 84 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 460 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 42.61 times, fetching nearly 19.75 lakh applications and bids worth close to 14,000 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscription of 105.96 times, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed more than 37.01 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 18.55 times during the three-day subscription period.

Incorporated in 2016, Deepa Jewellers is engaged in the retail and wholesale trading of gold and diamond jewellery, offering a wide range of designs catering to diverse customer preferences. It focuses on sourcing, designing, and selling jewellery products including rings, necklaces, earrings, bangles and customized ornaments crafted with quality materials and skilled workmanship.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital were the merchant bankers to the issue, Bigshare Services served as the registrar.