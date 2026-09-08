Raymond shares gain ahead of fund raising meeting, hit 52-week high

Raymond stock opened lower at Rs 772.30 today. Raymond has a one-year beta of 1.54, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 75.5, signaling the stock is overbought on technical charts. Raymond shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Shares of Raymond have gained 117 per cent in a year and risen 62 per cent in three months.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, inter alia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares and / or convertible securities and / or warrants and / or any other eligible securities, on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate," said Raymond.