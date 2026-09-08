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Raymond shares gain ahead of fund raising meeting, hit 52-week high

Raymond shares gain ahead of fund raising meeting, hit 52-week high

RAYMOND825.25(6.84%)

Raymond stock rose 9.64% to a high of Rs 847.35 against the previous close of Rs 772.80 today.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 10:16 AM IST
Raymond shares gain ahead of fund raising meeting, hit 52-week highRaymond stock opened lower at Rs 772.30 today. Raymond has a one-year beta of 1.54, indicating high volatility during the period. 

Shares of Raymond Ltd hit a fresh 52-week high today ahead of the conglomerate's board meeting today. The board will consider raising of funds in the meeting, leading to positive sentiment around the stock.

Raymond stock rose 9.64% to a high of Rs 847.35 against the previous close of Rs 772.80 on BSE today. Total 2.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 22.33 crore. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 5519 crore on BSE.

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Raymond stock opened lower at Rs 772.30 today. Raymond has a one-year beta of 1.54, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 75.5, signaling the stock is overbought on technical charts. Raymond shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  Shares of Raymond have gained 117 per cent in a year and risen 62 per cent in three months.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, inter alia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares and / or convertible securities and / or warrants and / or any other eligible securities, on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate," said Raymond.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 10:16 AM IST
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