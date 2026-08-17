Eternal, ZEEL, Cochin Shipyard: Top stocks to trade— Key levels, target price & stop loss

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 115-124 | Stop Loss: Rs 82

ZEEL has rebounded from its recent low of Rs 90 on the daily chart, suggesting potential upward momentum toward the Rs 115-124 range in the short to medium term, with support established at Rs 82. Furthermore, the stock is trading above a golden crossover of the 50 and 200-day EMAs, with current levels around Rs 101, reinforcing the bullish outlook. Given that the price is holding above the 38 per cent retracement level, we expect the rally to continue in upcoming sessions.



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Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 350-365| Stop Loss: Rs 286

Eternal Ltd exhibits a higher top and higher bottom pattern on the daily chart, indicating a potential appreciation toward the Rs 350-365 range over the short to medium term, with support at the swing low of Rs 286. The stock is currently trading above its short-term EMAs established since June 29, which reinforces the bullish outlook. Given the positive crossover in momentum indicators across multiple time frames, we anticipate a continued upward trajectory in the upcoming sessions.



Cochin Shipyard | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,350

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has recently witnessed a base formation breakout on the daily time frame, suggesting a potential reversal toward the Rs 1,840 hurdle in the medium term. The stock remains resilient above its 50 and 100-day EMAs, indicating positive momentum for the short to medium term. We expect the rally to continue toward the Rs 1,650-1,740 range, with key support established at Rs 1,350.