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Eternal, ZEEL, Cochin Shipyard: Top stocks to trade— Key levels, target price & stop loss

Eternal, ZEEL, Cochin Shipyard: Top stocks to trade— Key levels, target price & stop loss

ZEEL102.28(5.72%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that Cochin Shipyard has witnessed a base formation breakout on the daily time frame, suggesting a potential reversal in the medium term.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 8:49 AM IST
Eternal, ZEEL, Cochin Shipyard: Top stocks to trade— Key levels, target price & stop lossZEEL has rebounded from its recent low on the daily chart, suggesting potential upward momentum in the short to medium term, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled marginally lower on Friday as the traders await clarity on the outlook for energy prices and global bond yields. With Q1 earnings season coming to an end, traders will look at broader cues. The BSE Sensex shed 70.71 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 78,009.25, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 29.85 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end at 24,366 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Eternal Ltd, Cochin Shipyard and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 115-124 | Stop Loss: Rs 82

ZEEL has rebounded from its recent low of Rs 90 on the daily chart, suggesting potential upward momentum toward the Rs 115-124 range in the short to medium term, with support established at Rs 82. Furthermore, the stock is trading above a golden crossover of the 50 and 200-day EMAs, with current levels around Rs 101, reinforcing the bullish outlook. Given that the price is holding above the 38 per cent retracement level, we expect the rally to continue in upcoming sessions.

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Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 350-365| Stop Loss: Rs 286

Eternal Ltd exhibits a higher top and higher bottom pattern on the daily chart, indicating a potential appreciation toward the Rs 350-365 range over the short to medium term, with support at the swing low of Rs 286. The stock is currently trading above its short-term EMAs established since June 29, which reinforces the bullish outlook. Given the positive crossover in momentum indicators across multiple time frames, we anticipate a continued upward trajectory in the upcoming sessions.

Cochin Shipyard | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,350

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has recently witnessed a base formation breakout on the daily time frame, suggesting a potential reversal toward the Rs 1,840 hurdle in the medium term. The stock remains resilient above its 50 and 100-day EMAs, indicating positive momentum for the short to medium term. We expect the rally to continue toward the Rs 1,650-1,740 range, with key support established at Rs 1,350.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 8:49 AM IST
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