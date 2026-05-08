Expert strategy on HDB Financial, Voltas: Outlook, key levels & more | Daily Calls on BTTV

Speaking on the Business Today Television (BTTV) interactive ‘Daily Calls’ show, Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital (SEBI Registration INH00006126), addressed queries from viewers regarding two closely watched stocks: the recently listed HDB Financial Services Ltd and consumer durables giant Voltas Ltd.

HDB Financial Services

A viewer said he had bought unlisted shares of HDFC Bank’s subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, at Rs 1,245 apiece. With the newly listed stock now trading around the Rs 700 mark, the viewer sought a way forward.

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Halder pointed out that many retail investors fall to brokers selling stocks in the unlisted space, often ignoring fundamental valuations. "Many people purchased these shares in the unlisted market at prices ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,250," Halder said on BTTV.

Pointing to the current data, Halder highlighted that the stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of roughly 23 to 25, noting how overvalued the stock was for those who bought in at the Rs 1,200 level.

Halder's view on the counter remains cautious. He advised against fresh investments at the current juncture, stating he wants to see at least four to five quarters of earnings results before re-evaluating the company.

For existing investors, "Whenever a large number of people are stuck at higher price levels, they tend to exit the moment there is even a slight upward movement," he said, noting selling pressure on any potential bounce.

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Halder advised capping your maximum risk. He recommended the viewer to maintain a strict stop-loss at the recent low of Rs 609. Furthermore, he suggested using any upward bounce as an opportunity to partially exit the position.

Voltas

Addressing a query from Dharmesh Sharma, who holds 450 shares of Voltas purchased at Rs 1,345, Halder provided a technical outlook on the stock.

Despite entering a traditionally strong season where such stocks usually rally, Voltas has failed to perform. On the charts, Halder observed what appeared to be a ‘double bottom’ formation in the Rs 1,550 to Rs 1,557 zone. However, the stock faced heavy selling pressure at that level.

Halder expects the stock to slide further before finding solid ground. "It seems likely that we will soon see it test the Rs 1,215 and Rs 1,250 levels," he said.

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Despite the ongoing correction, Halder advised Sharma to hold onto his position with a little patience. According to Halder, once Voltas briefly tests the Rs 1,215–Rs 1,250 support range, the upward momentum is likely to resume.



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