Fortis Healthcare shares in focus as IHH launches open offer for 26% stake; key details

Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd were in focus on Friday after its largest shareholder, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhad, announced the long-awaited timeline for its mandatory open offer to acquire an additional stake in the Indian hospital chain.

In an exchange filing, IHH said it plans to acquire up to a 26.10 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare and a 26.11 per cent stake in Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd, marking a significant step forward in a transaction that has been in the works for several years.

The open offer will be managed through Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd (NTK), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IHH. NTK will seek to acquire up to 19.7 crore equity shares in Fortis Healthcare and 48.9 lakh shares in Fortis Malar Hospitals.

As per the announcement dated October 16, the tendering period for shareholders of both entities will open on October 20, 2025, and close at 5 pm on November 4, 2025.

In a key development for investors, the Committees of Independent Directors (IDC) of both Fortis and Fortis Malar have already issued their recommendations.

Fortis Healthcare, headquartered in Gurgaon, is one of India’s leading private hospital networks. The company operates healthcare facilities across India, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, offering a comprehensive range of integrated healthcare services—from primary and secondary care to advanced quaternary care. Its medical specialities span cardiac care, orthopedics, neurosciences, oncology, renal care, gastroenterology, and mother and child care.

On Thursday, Fortis Healthcare shares closed 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 1,095 apiece on the BSE, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 82,667 crore.