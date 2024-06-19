From one-room office to a Rs 6,275.87 crore firm: The incredible journey of ixigo in 2 photos

The founders of ixigo, the travel booking platform which debuted on Dalal Street, celebrated their milestone by sharing their journey from humble two-man run company to a market heavyweight on X on Wednesday.

Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar started ixigo from a modest one-room office, a far cry from what the firm's now worth. Bajpai shared a photo on social media, captioned "How it started…," showing the duo with two desktop computers in their small office back in 2007.

Shares of Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of ixigo, soared on Tuesday, closing at 78% above its issue price of Rs 93. This surge catapulted the company's market value to Rs 6,275.87 crore.

Despite initial doubts from venture capitalists, founders Bajpai and Kumar hung on. Bajpai, having returned from Europe, teamed up with Kumar to launch ixigo. The duo captured the move from skepticism to a BSE win with another photo captioned "How it’s going," marking the milestone stock market debut.

How it started … pic.twitter.com/4O02OEfEwB — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) June 18, 2024

Ixigo's stock debuted at Rs 135 on the BSE, a 45.16% jump from its issue price, and continued its ascent, closing at Rs 161.99, up 74.18%. On the NSE, it opened at Rs 138.10, a 48.49% rise, and ended the day at Rs 165.72, a stunning 78.19% increase.

Further highlighting its robust market entry, ixigo’s shares opened at Rs 183 per share in the morning session after its strong NSE performance, peaking at an intraday high of Rs 197.50 per share. The trading volume was substantial, with 76.43 lakh shares traded on the BSE and an impressive 964.60 lakh shares on the NSE throughout the day.

