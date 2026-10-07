GIFT Nifty down 120 pts; Titan, HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Mphasis, Ola Electric among stocks in focus

Titan Company: The Tata Group's watch and jewellery firm reported a 22 per cent YoY jump in the domestic business, while international business surged 97 per cent in the September 2026 quarter. Consumer business zoomed 25 per cent YoY, while watch business grew 30 per cent YoY. Titan added 77 domestic stores and 1 international store with total stores rising to 3,758 as of September 30.

Asian Paints: The company board will consider the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 2027. The record date for payment of the interim dividend, if declared, will be November 4. The approval of financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, will also be considered on the same day.

Advertisement

HCL Technologies: The IT major has announced the expansion of HCL IT City with a planned outlay of Rs 500 crore. The proposed expansion will create fresh capacity of up to 9.5 lakh square feet, which will be able to accommodate 4,500 technology professionals. It announced that 1,000 students across Uttar Pradesh will be trained in AI and allied technologies.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani group's flagship firm has incorporated Paradip Mahanadi Terminal as its wholly owned subsidiary for the development and operation of two dry bulk berths at Paradip Port, Odisha.

Apollo Tyres: Gaurav Kumar has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective October 6, to pursue new personal and professional challenges outside the organisation.

Advertisement

Kanohar Electricals: The transformer manufacturer reported a 140 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 27.3 crore, while revenue increased 103.5 per cent YoY to Rs 137.1 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. EBITDA was up 152.2 per cent YoY to Rs 39 crore, while margins expanded sharply by 550 basis points to 28.3 per cent.

Mphasis: The midcap IT player will extend its collaboration with Social Security Scotland by signing a £35.4 million agreement. Under the contract, the company will manage and maintain Social Security Scotland's benefits management platform, which delivers core functions and benefits efficiently and securely to around 2 million citizens across Scotland.

Karamtara Engineering: The solar solutions player reported a 45.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 87.4 crore, while revenue increased 72.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,580.9 crore for the April-June 2026 quarter. EBITDA for the quarter was up 45 per cent YoY to Rs 174 crore but margins contracted 205 basis points to 11 per cent.

Ola Electric Mobility: The company board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 7 to consider various matters related to a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Advertisement

Asset Reconstruction Company (India): The financial solutions player reported a 14.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 59.1 crore, while revenue soared 115.4 per cent YoY to Rs 234.7 crore for the first three months of FY27. Its industry AUM market share increased to 15 per cent in FY26.

JSW Cement: The cement player has commissioned an additional 1.00 MTPA cement grinding unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan. With this, its total cement grinding capacity has increased to 25.10 MTPA, while its total clinker manufacturing capacity, including the clinker capacity of its joint venture, JSW Cement FZC, stands at 9.74 MTPA.

Glass Wall Systems: The façade solutions player reported a 7.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 17.3 crore, while its revenue increased 35.8 per cent YoY to Rs 107.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA margins softened to 21.3 per cent, while order book stood at Rs 981.46 crore for the quarter.

NBCC (India): The EPC and infra has taken a major step towards the revival of 16 stalled residential projects of Supertech by floating 25 tenders aggregating Rs 9,620.33 crore for construction and related works across the project portfolio. The tendering process marks a significant transition from the resolution and planning stage to on-ground execution.

Advertisement

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate developers has launched Mahindra Rivenza, a residential development project in Baner Annex, Pune, with an overall gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 3,500 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The fintech firm will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi, as the fintech company looks to expand its international presence and pursue opportunities across technology and financial services.

ABB India: The company board has approved the appointment of Suneel Kumar Munaga as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2027. Suneel Kumar Munaga is the Vice President and Business Area Controller (Electrification) of the company.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG player's subsidiaries - Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia - inaugurated the first phase of its new manufacturing facility in the Kendal Special Economic Zone. It has invested Rs 250 crore in Kendal to strengthen its manufacturing footprint in Indonesia.

Marsons: The power transmission company and New York-based private equity firm Cleanhill Partners announced their intent to form a joint venture to accelerate transformer distribution, servicing and manufacturing operations across the US and Canada.