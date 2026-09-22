GIFT Nifty up 46 points; Pine Labs, Waaree, ONGC, GRSE, Lumino, Symbiotec among top stocks in focus

Pine labs: Mastercard Asia/Pacific is likely to sell its entire 4.97 crore shares, representing a 4.3 per cent stake in Pine Labs, via a block deal, with the floor price set at Rs 179.5 per share, representing a 7.3 per cent discount, suggests some media report citing sources. Citi is said to be the broker for the deal.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run petroleum major struck gas at deepwater well MN-DW18-1-H-D in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin, off the Odisha coast, under the Samudra Manthan initiative. The well drilled to a target depth (TD) of 1,623 metres recorded the gas strike at 1,441–1,452 metre interval.

Advertisement

Waaree Energies: The solar and renewable energy plater has received an order from a leading solar developer for the supply of 2 GW of solar modules. The order pertains to supply of 2 GW solar modules in the financial year 2026-27 and 2027-28.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The state-run defence player's board has approved a capital budgetary outlay of Rs 2,896 crore for the construction of a Greenfield Shipyard at Raichak to enhance GRSE's shipbuilding capacity in both the naval and commercial segments.

Symbiotech Pharmalab: The pharma player reported a 53 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 14.1 crore, while revenue rose 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 218.2 crore for April-June 2026 period. Its EBITDA cracked 22 per cent YoY to Rs 45.2 crore, while margins contracted sharply by 780 bps to 20.72 per cent for the reported period.

Advertisement

Augmont Enterprises: The precious metal player reported a 15.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 57.7 crore even as the revenue rose 30.2 per cent YoY to Rs 18,945.6 crore for the first quarter of FY27. EBITDA was down 47 per cent YoY to Rs 53 crore, while margins remained under the pressure.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The metal player has approved Rs 190 crore of investment to expand the capacity of its Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plants at Ghugus, Chandrapur district, Maharashtra and Konsari, Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, with the expansion to be completed within one year through internal accruals.

Lumino Industries: The recently listed EPC solutions player reported a 32.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 40.2 crore, while revenue increased 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 521.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA margins increased 34.2 per cent YoY to Rs 71 crore, while EBITDA margins improved to 13.6 per cent for the quarter.

Pace Digitek: The telecom infra player's subsidiary, Lineage Power (LPPL), has secured an order valued at Rs 488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL) for the BESS project at Barh STPP (NTPC Stages I & II).

Advertisement

Allcargo Global: The logistics solutions player's cargo volumes fell in August as the logistics company continued to cut loss-making shipping routes, a move it said has helped improve yields. The company handled 711,000 cubic metres of less-than-container-load (LCL) cargo in August, down 7 per cent from a year earlier and 2 per cent from July, according to its monthly operational update.

Share India Securities: The company board has approved a proposal to raise funds of up to Rs 200 crore through a preferential issue of convertible warrants. It has also approved a proposal for the incorporation of a new subsidiary and to make an investment of up to Rs 120 crore in the equity shares of the proposed subsidiary.

Reliable Data Services: The company board has approved a proposal to raise funds of up to Rs 200 crore for various upcoming projects, the upgradation/expansion of existing projects, and enhancement of the company's working capital requirements.