Sonia Gandhi's memoir: Old photo clicked by Rajiv Gandhi, portrait by grandson Raihan feature on covers

The front cover of the memoir features a photograph of Sonia Gandhi taken by Rajiv Gandhi in Turin, Italy, in 1966, when she was 20 years old. The black-and-white portrait captures a young Sonia, years before she became a prominent figure in Indian politics.

READ THIS: 'I also love Gujarati food': Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging' reveals her favourite Indian dishes

In contrast, the back cover features a more recent photograph of Sonia Gandhi, taken in Delhi in 2026 by Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig. The portrait presents a contemporary image of the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, creating a visual link between her early years and her life today.

The two photographs, taken nearly six decades apart, reflect different stages of Sonia Gandhi’s life. While the front cover recalls her early relationship with Rajiv Gandhi, the back cover highlights her connection with the younger generation of the family.

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Who are Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig?

Raihan Vadra is the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra. He is a visual artist and photographer whose work explores subjects including wildlife, street photography and contemporary life.

Raihan has increasingly attracted public attention for his photography. In November 2026, he photographed his grandmother for a cover feature in Harper’s Bazaar India. The shoot also involved Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who styled her mother for the feature.

ALSO READ: 'Is it a crime to be ambitious?' Pranab Mukherjee's daughter questions Sonia Gandhi's 'shock'

Raihan’s work has also been in the news following a controversy surrounding his photography exhibition, No Idea Is Final, held at Delhi’s Bikaner House in October 2026. The dispute involved the removal or replacement of some photographs, with the venue citing its exhibition policy.

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Aviva Baig, Raihan’s fiancée, is a Delhi-based photographer and creative professional. She is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company that works with brands, agencies and independent clients. The couple got engaged in December 2025 after dating for several years.