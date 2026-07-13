Top stocks in news: LTM, Power Grid, NTPC, DMart, SBI, IndiGo, RITES, Adani Green, Mankind

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the week on a higher and settled higher on Friday, led by buying interest in heavyweights like financials and IT stocks along with supportive global cues. The BSE Sensex soared 827.57points, or 1.07 per cent, to close at 77,569.39, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 244.10 points, or 1.2 per cent, to end at 24,206.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 13, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Leapfrog Engineering Services, Plastiblends India, Simbhaoli Sugars, and Vivo Bio Tech will announce their results for the June 2026 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Super Sales India and Xpro India shall trade ex-date for dividend today.

LTM: The IT solutions major reported a 17.05 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,468.6 crore, while revenue increased 17.96 per cent YoY to Rs 11,608 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBIT jumped 27.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,799.3 crore, with EBIT margin expanding by 120 basis points to 15.5 per cent. Dollar revenue also grew 6.1 per cent YoY to $1,223.5 million.

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NTPC: The company board has approved the investment proposal for the Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage III (2x800 MW) at an estimated cost of Rs 20,456.70 crore.

State Bank of India: The leading lender's subsidiary, SBI Funds Management, has reduced its IPO size to Rs 9,812.9 crore from Rs 11,692.9 crore after selling shares worth Rs 1,880 crore to 30 investors in a pre-IPO round. The revised offer size stands at 17.09 crore equity shares, compared with 20.37 crore shares earlier.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run player has been declared the successful bidder under the tariff-based competitive bidding process to establish the inter-state transmission system for the Transmission System for Integration of Krishnagiri REZ Phase-I project on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. Power Grid has received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project.

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Avenue Supermarts: The DMart operator reported an 11.3 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 860.4 crore, while revenue rose 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 18,794.5 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA grew 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,499.3 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 7.97 per cent from 7.94 per cent a year ago.

InterGlobe Aviation: The DGCA has issued a warning letter to the company over cargo spillage detected on the ground after the arrival of a flight in January 2026, along with subsequent audit findings related to deviations from standard operating procedures and certain provisions of the Aircraft Rules. It said there is no significant impact on its financials, operations, or other business activities.

RITES: The state-run railway company has received a work order worth Rs 79.22 crore, in a consortium, from Patna Metro Rail Corporation for consultancy services related to the implementation of the Patna Metro Rail Construction Project.

Adani Green Energy: The renewable energy major reported a 27 per cent YoY increase in operational capacity to 20,142 MW for the June 2026 quarter. Sales of energy also rose 30 per cent YoY to 13,657 million units (MU), supported by higher renewable energy capacity additions.

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Mankind Pharma: The company board has approved the sale of its entire 100 percent stake in Broadway Hospitality Services to AKRK Projects LLP and Partners for Rs 49 crore as part of its strategy to divest its non-core assets.

Swiggy: The food delivery major received a prohibition order on July 6 from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in relation to its food ordering and delivery platform Toing. The matter pertained to certain observations by the FSSAI regarding the updation of licence particulars and did not involve any food safety concerns. It addressed the observations that formed the basis of the order and received the modified FSSAI licence on July 9.

NMDC: The state-run company has revised its iron ore prices with effect from July 10, fixing the Baila Lump price at Rs 5,450 per tonne and the Baila Fines price at Rs 4,700 per tonne.

L&T Finance: The retail-focused NBFC reported a 28.7 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 902.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Net interest income (NII) increased 28.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,924.8 crore. Credit cost eased to 2.54 per cent, while the company continued to witness strong retail loan book growth, led by personal, gold and two-wheeler loans.

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Sterlite Technologies: The tech company has announced a victory in its European patent dispute with Fujikura. On June 24, the Technical Board of Appeal of the EPO issued a final, binding, and non-appealable ruling revoking Fujikura's European Patent EP 3796060 in its entirety. The ruling resolves the UK patent dispute between the parties in favour of Sterlite Technologies.

JSW Energy: The JSW Group company's subsidiary, JSW Energy PSP Eleven, has secured orders worth Rs 443.74 crore, aggregating 200 MW / 400 MWh of battery energy storage systems, from Bondada Renewable Energy for the supply of BESS and power conversion system solutions. It operates a battery assembly plant in Pune with an annual capacity of 5 GWh.

Keystone Realtors: The real estate developer reported a 42 per cent YoY decline in pre-sales to Rs 617 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while area sold fell 49 per cent YoY to 0.32 million square feet. However, collections increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 599 crore during the quarter.

Fino Payments Bank: The payments bank reported a 31 per cent YoY increase in new accounts opened to 3.13 lakh during June 2026. Average total deposits also rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 2,755 crore, reflecting continued growth in its customer base and deposit franchise.

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Lux Industries: The leisure wear company has laid the foundation stone for its new manufacturing facility at Dankuni, West Bengal. With a planned investment of Rs 600 crore, the project is set to establish one of Asia's largest garment manufacturing hubs.

Powerica: The power solutions provider has emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for the procurement of power from 250 MW grid-connected wind power projects. It has secured a 50 MW project. Its discovered tariff stood at Rs 3.51 per unit, representing a 2.77 percent variation from the tender's starting tariff.

Innovision: The integrated workforce solutions company has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 27.52 crore from the NHAI for engagement as the user fee agency for the Kariyamangalam fee plaza on the two-lane Tindivanam-Krishnagiri section in Tamil Nadu. The contract includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items.

Pace Digitek: The telecom gear player's subsidiary, Lineage Power, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bondada Renewable Energy for the supply of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), including DC blocks, C&I BESS cabinets, residential BESS, PCS, EMS, and battery containers.