Groww share price jumps 4% as Goldman Sachs buys shares; key details

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) climbed 4 per cent in Friday's trade after block deal data showed Goldman Sachs Bank Europe bought Rs 210 crore worth equities via bulk deals on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe bought 11,343,750 shares at Rs 185.50 apiece. Friale Fund IV LLC was the seller, BSE bulk deals data for Thursday revealed.

Advertisement

Groww shares climbed 4.26 per cent to hit a high of Rs 198.15 on BSE.

Earlier in May, many investors including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), a venture capital firm, sold Groww shares. Others included ribbit Capital and YC Holdings. A total of 418.19 crore Groww shares, representing 68 per cent of its outstanding equity, became eligible for trading last month, following the IPO lock-in expiry. Foreign companies held 3,62,77,55,052 shares or 57.83 per cent stake in Groww as of March 31, 2026. FPIs held another 2.51 per cent stake in the discount broker at end-March.

Kotak Institutional Equities has included Groww in its large-cap model portfolio after the stock’s correction from peak levels in early May.

Advertisement

"We had removed GROWW from the portfolio around the same time noting the sharp run-up in the stock price prior to that. There is no change in our fundamental view of the stock. GROWW stock offers 19 per cent upside to our 12-month fair value of Rs 220. GROWW stock is trading at 40 times FY27 EPS and 32 times FY2028 EPS," Kotak said on May 31.

Groww is among MOFSL's top non-Nifty-50 ideas. Recently, Jefferies suggested a target price of Rs 225 on the stock. It highlighted strong investor interest in Groww’s long-term growth strategy, with discussions largely revolving around its wealth management ambitions, lending business expansion, customer engagement trends, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

